The worldwide confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic can be said to be the largest in human history. But it is not the first time that large cities isolate themselves to face disease. These are some of the confinements throughout history.

Dubrovnik

In 1377 the medieval city of Ragusa —currently Dubrovnik, in Croatia— approved a quarantine for all its inhabitants to retreat to their homes in order to stop the black plague. This first quarantine was for 30 days and upon seeing the results, they extended it for 10 more days and called it “la quarentina”.

Lyon in 583

Some documents indicate that one of the first times that a group of people isolated themselves was in 583, in the city of Lyon, France, due to an outbreak of leprosy. Following this example, several cities created “leper colonies” that by 1200 numbered more than 18,000 throughout Europe.

The largest one

The longest quarantine in history was carried out by a single person. It was Mary Mallon, a cook of Irish origin, who was “patient zero” of a typhoid outbreak in New York in 1907. She was baptized Maria Typhoid and was sent to North Brother Island where she spent 25 years in isolation.

U.S

New York’s fear of typhoid fever began in 1892, when an outbreak of this disease was detected in a Jewish immigrant neighborhood. From this quarantine it can be said that it was done badly, since all the migrants from the city were sent to North Brother Island and many healthy people were infected. Several years later María Tifoidea would end there.

Australia and smallpox

It was in 1881 in the Australian city of Brisbane. A smallpox plague broke out at this site, prompting the government to send hundreds of citizens to a quarantine center called North Head. The move was successful, but there were many complaints of mistreatment of patients in those facilities.

SARS in 2002

Before the great quarantine of Covid-19, in 2002 in China there was a great isolation due to SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). It all started in Guangzhou, then it reached Hong Kong city and even Vietnam. The authorities decreed maximum emergency and quarantine. The results were good and at the end of 2003 everything was under control.