Sony is not only one of the most iconic brands in the Android landscape thanks to its Xperia series, but before the Google operating system existed, its phones were already quite popular. Sony actually launched mobile phones under the alliance with Ericsson, although like almost many romances, both firms finally separated and Sony bought the part of the mobile division from the Swedish company beginning its solo journey.

And today we bring you one of those phones that will go down in history not only for being the brand’s first mobile phone with a color screen and a revolutionary modular camera, but also for being the latest device from Ericsson. This is the Sony Ericsson T68, let’s remember.

This was the Sony Ericsson T68, a phone with a color screen and a really peculiar camera

As GSMArena well remembers, the T68 was the first Ericsson device with color display and internal antenna. Many of you will not remember, but in the past mobile devices had large antennas to have coverage. Something that honestly gave a lot of charm to these terminals.

The T68 also had a modular VGA camera (640 x 480) nothing to do with cameras up to 108 megapixels that we see today as the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. Something that as you can see in the image, was quite bulky but that at the time it was a real revolution. And back to the subject of the color screen, a milestone for 2001, could display up to 256 colors something that almost no other phone of the time could do.

But beware, the modular camera of this T68 was not the only curious accessory of the brand. Ericsson also launched an external keyboard, the Chatboard CHA-10, which connected to the device’s port, allowed us to write messages much faster. Surely those who remember to write text messages using predictive text T9 will know what I am talking about.

It is evident that much has changed to this day. The phones in 2020 are practically computers and even many of them have more RAM than notebooks on the market. However we must not forget our roots and that is that thanks to devices like this Sony Ericsson we have the incredible mobile devices of today.

