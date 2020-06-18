Today marks the eighth anniversary since Steve Ballmer announced the launch of the Surface RT. It was the first time that the software giant integrated Windows into its own device and marked the debut of an increasingly wide and interesting line of Microsoft Surface hardware that has ended up becoming a world technology benchmark.

Microsoft was not exactly unknown in the field of the tablet. In 1991, a researcher from the company had presented a video showing the interaction with touch screens, some basic functions for the operation of current tablets. A few years later Microsoft coined the term “Tablet PC” to name the devices that halfway between tablets and laptops offered functions of both. For these computers, he created the Windows XP Tablet PC Edition operating system and as a result models such as the HP Compaq tablet PC were marketed, the first concepts of the modern «2 in 1» that Microsoft ended up implementing on the Surface Pro.

Despite those previous developments, entering the hardware business with its own line It was a great novelty for Microsoft. An ambitious strategic bet with which the world’s first software producer approached Apple’s business, albeit with different motivations. The idea was not to obtain massive sales but to innovate in the search for new formats, integrate Windows and make way for its OEM partners. The chronicles tell that there was a great debate in the Microsoft Board about the advisability of starting the so-called “era of devices” and expanding its business model until then exclusively based on software. Seen from a distance, it was a success, although the beginnings were not easy.

Microsoft Surface RT

Steve Ballmer announced the Surface RT on June 18, 2002 for effective availability in October of that year. It was a time when sales of electronic tablets grew in double digits, Apple monopolized most of the high-end and was preparing to launch the iPad mini with the aim of dominating the mid-range. The explosion of devices with Android led by Nexus from Google itself was in the making and in this context came the Surface RT, a device in a detachable format (tablet with keyboard) that was the great premiere of the Microsoft Surface line.

The device was based on a touch screen with ClearType technology, with a size of 10.6 inch diagonal, native HD resolution and Gorilla Glass protection. Its chassis was built in an alloy of magnesium injected which has been the basis for the construction of the following Surface for its great performance in terms of lightness, strength and rigidity. With a thickness of only 9.3 mm, one of the differential design decisions was the incorporation of a rear support called the Kickstand, which allowed it to be kept in a vertical position and with different degrees of inclination to improve use on the desktop, along with the high-quality and comfortable keyboard cases created specifically for the device.

Microsoft opted for the ARM architecture for its hardware engine, with an NVIDIA Tegra 3 SoC that was another novelty. Surface RT was the first new generation Windows device produced for a platform other than x86. It included 2 Gbytes of RAM and 32/64 GBytes of internal storage. As for connectivity, the Surface RT offered Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, SD card slot, Micro HDMI video output, headphone connection and a USB 2.0 port, which in addition to use for charging and data, allowed to connect an Xbox controller for use with compatible games.

Its operating system was Windows RT (derived from Windows 8 RT) and included as a standout application a special and free variant of Microsoft’s office suite, Office 2013 Home Office & Student RT version. It also included other company applications such as SkyDrive, Xbox Music or Skype, in addition to offering access to the Windows 8 application store to install those compatible with this version of Windows such as those that used Windows Runtime.

Their reception by the market was mixed. Design, chassis quality and Microsoft’s effort to enter the hardware business were praised, but other features limited its sales. The bet on ARM had advantages in terms of autonomy or costs, but it prevented running Win32 applications that were used by regular Windows users on the desktop.

Its limited distribution outside the retail channel did not help sales and, in addition, several partners understood Microsoft’s entry into hardware as a “competition” and ruled out the use of the Windows RT system, limiting the scope of the system and its application ecosystem. To complicate the situation, the company had ordered the production of a large number of units that were definitely not sold and caused millionaire losses in the Microsoft account.

Evolution of Microsoft Surface

At the time, analysts did not believe that the future of Microsoft’s hardware line was secure, but a new model soon arrived that that perception began to change.

Surface pro

In February 2013, the second of the Microsoft Surface was commercialized and was very different from the previous one, although at first glance its appearance did not indicate it. Microsoft kept the keyboard tablet format and the attractive appearance of Surface RT, the VaporMg coating on a magnesium chassis and the size of its multi-touch screen at 10 inches diagonal.

The big change came from its internal hardware. To overcome the limitations of ARM, Microsoft opted for the x86 architecture with a third-generation Intel Core i5 processor. Although it was marketed with Windows 8, Microsoft delivered Windows 8.1 free as the first software update, and of course guaranteed to run Win32 applications.

It also increased native screen resolution to FHD, system RAM, storage capacity, and improved connectivity. In the field of accessories, he created new keyboard cases and released a stylus with Wacom technology to take advantage of the multi-touch screen. Despite the fact that its price was considerably higher than the Surface RT and although sales were not massive either, Microsoft managed with Surface Pro to open a new market segment by itself: that of the «2 in 1».

Over time, these types of hybrid devices, highly mobile and versatile with tablet functions, ultraportable and other modes of use, have become one of the most attractive formats in computing today.

Surface pro 2

Microsoft marketed in October 2013 an evolution of its “2 in 1”, with fourth-generation Intel processor, greater memory and storage capacity, new accessories and improved connectivity with USB 3.0, microSD card reader, mini DisplayPort 1.2 output and possibility of using LTE mobile broadband networks. Among the design innovations, he highlighted the incorporation of a support foot that allowed to vary the inclination of the tablet to facilitate its use in multiple positions. It was delivered as standard with Windows 8.1, improving the entire software section.

Surface 2

On the same date of the launch of the Surface Pro 2, Microsoft again tried to recover the model that had started the series, betting on improving its hardware with a Tegra 4 SoC from NVIDIA and raising the screen resolution to FHD. It also included connectivity elements such as USB 3.0 and commercialized variants with 4G. However, despite the software upgrade to Windows RT 8.1, the architecture limitations for running Windows desktop applications again detracted from sales.

Surface Pro 3

A year later, advancing the concept of the “2 in 1” and betting on delivering “the most productive tablet on the market”, a new version arrived that, maintaining the same design base and the magnesium chassis, significantly improved the away from the screen, with a new Clear Type panel that increased the size up to 12 inches, its native resolution up to 2K and a 3: 2 aspect ratio more to the liking of the professional user. Another novelty that showed its level jump was the option to include Intel’s Core i7 processors for the first time in this series.

Surface 3

Microsoft opted for a change of direction for the third generation of its tablet and in May 2015 announced a new model that left the ARM architecture behind in favor of x86 and specifically an Intel Atom that allowed to install a desktop Windows operating system without the limitations of the above. It also increased memory capacity to 4 Gbytes and revamped the multi-touch screen with a 3: 2 aspect ratio panel and a native resolution of 1920 x 1280 pixels. Another highlight was the pen holder for the first time in this series. Its reception by critics and public was much more favorable than that of the first two versions.

Surface pro 4

Continuing from what was seen in the remarkable Surface Pro 3, in October 2015 Microsoft presented a new version advancing the idea of ​​”2 in 1″ capable of replacing laptops and electronic tablets in a single device. It lightened the premium magnesium chassis that had become the hallmark of the series and improved the screen resolution. Its performance increased considerably compared to previous versions, with Intel 6th generation Core processors, up to 16 Gbytes of RAM and solid state drives of up to 1 Tbyte. Its connectivity was enhanced with Wi-Fi ac and Bluetooth, and higher resolution camera sensors. The same as the accessory group, with a new keyboard and a docking station. It pre-installed Windows 10 from its base and was very well received.

Surface book

Confirming the expansion of the hardware business to other market segments, at the same presentation event of the Surface Pro 4 came a great surprise: the first portable-convertible that Microsoft created in its entire history. It was really an ultraportable with a detachable screen, a dynamic hinge as a support point and a great level of hardware, starting with its 13.5-inch multi-touch screen with PixelSense technology and a 3: 2 format with a native resolution of 3000 x 2000 pixels. It included Intel Skylake processors; optional NVIDIA dedicated graphics; up to 16 Gbytes of RAM, solid storage up to 1TB and full connectivity, including a Surface Pen stylus. It pre-installed Windows 10 Pro and its high price limited massive sales, but it showed Microsoft’s idea of ​​what a modern hybrid was for the professional market.

Surface hub

In early 2016, the company marketed a very different piece of equipment from all previous Microsoft Surface, an 84-inch 4K resolution super-table for business rooms and corporate video conferencing. A new category of products to “help work teams share, design and create together,” said Microsoft of a next-generation digital whiteboard with Windows 10, which allowed applications such as Office 365 to be run from laptops, tablets or smartphones, collaborating and sharing content on the big screen, live or from anywhere on the Internet. He liked it a lot in the business market.

Surface studio

Another great novelty of the line was presented in October 2016. Microsoft was not satisfied with producing mobility equipment and produced its first desktop computer, with a spectacularly designed “all-in-one” AIO format and an aluminum chassis that allowed vary your position. It assembled a 28-inch PixelSense touch screen in 3: 2 format with resolution greater than 4K and internally featured the latest Intel processors and dedicated graphics from NVIDIA. A truly innovative team, where accessories such as the Surface Dial also stood out. It impressed critics and the public and despite its high cost, it liked the creative professionals where it was directed.

Surface laptop

Microsoft released another great novelty in the spring of 2017, its first computer in a standard laptop format, without a removable screen as the Surface Book had offered. A slim and light model with a magnesium chassis and a weight of 1.22 kilograms, which used a 13.5-inch PixelSense multi-touch screen and Intel Kaby Lake processors. It released the Windows 10 S variant (without much success) although it allowed to opt for a full version of the system. Against the high price of the Surface Book, the basic configuration sold below the $ 1,000 barrier. There was no doubt, the Microsoft Surface family grew unstoppably.

Surface pro 5

On the same date, Microsoft announced a new version of its 2-in-1. Light update of the outstanding Surface Pro 4, did not provide any significant news except an increase in autonomy, a design with smoother and rounded edges and a cooling design. without fans in some of its versions. It should be noted that, at that time, these devices had become the absolute star of their segment and had allowed the “green” numbers to reach the income statement of the device division. Microsoft Surface had a future … and with tangible benefits beyond innovating with new formats and driving Windows.

Surface book 2

The second generation of the Microsoft ultraportable-convertible was presented in October 2017 with the novelty of offering two different models according to their screen size: 13 and 15 inches. Eighth-generation Intel Core processors, NVIDIA’s GeForce 10-series graphics solutions, 16 Gbytes of RAM and PCIe SSDs made it the most powerful Surface in the entire line of Microsoft’s own hardware at the time. It maintained the magnesium chassis and improved the hinges of the original and its autonomy, while in connectivity it highlighted the support for Thunderbolt 3 through USB Type-C ports. It kept its price high and a focus on the professional public.

Surface go

In July 2018, the renewal of the Surface 3 arrived with a name change included. Much improved, it was (and is) the cheapest Microsoft Surface. A tablet with a detachable keyboard that retained elements of its older brother (Surface Pro) such as the magnesium chassis, a variable position support foot, front and rear cameras including an IR for Windows Hello facial recognition or the Surface Connect magnetic charge. It also supported Surface Pen styluses and had removable Type Cover keyboard covers. Its screen was 10 inches in size with resolution improved to 1800 × 1200 pixels and a seventh generation Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor. It was marketed with Windows 10 Home S Mode and Windows 10 Pro for business models.

Surface pro 6

Microsoft held an annual hardware event in October 2018 to introduce the renewal of various models in its lineup. The new 2-in-1 was the first and main updated model, keeping the basic design of its predecessor, with the magnesium chassis, the 12.3-inch PixelSense screen and optional accessories such as the optional stylus and keyboard. The big new hardware was the eighth-generation Whiskey Lake processors and up to 1 Tbyte solid PCIe storage. The autonomy of 13.5 hours was the highest obtained until then of its 2 in 1.

Surface Laptop 2

Presented at the same event, the second generation of the Microsoft laptop featured the latest low-voltage Intel “U” series processors with four processing cores as a major innovation. It maintained the 13.5-inch PixelSense display and offered the same maximum memory and RAM settings as the Surface Pro 6: 16GB and 1TB SSD. Microsoft promised autonomy of up to 14.5 hours.

Surface Studio 2

Also in October 2018, the second generation of the “all in one” compact that had impressed in its presentation was presented. Like the original model, it was an AIO focused exclusively on the professional arena, especially creatives looking for a high-end display with precision pen capabilities. The high-resolution 28-inch multi-touch screen improved in touch response and stylus sensitivity. It assembled dedicated NVIDIA “Pascal” graphics, along with solid-state drives of up to 2 Tbytes, Core i7 processors, and up to 32 Gbytes of RAM.

Surface Hub 2S – Surface Hub 2X

Microsoft presented in spring 2019 the second generation of its interactive whiteboard for companies, promoting a new product category for vertical industries and in general, for all types of companies that need a complete collaboration and communications solution in their conference rooms . The 2S version lowered the screen size to 50 inches and used an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor. In the same presentation, a superior 2X version was announced, with a size of 84 inches, latest generation Intel Core i7 processors and design innovations such as interchangeable “cartridges”, which will allow updates to previous models. It is expected to be available in 2021.

Microsoft Surface today

At the beginning of 2019 the Microsoft Surface line had been fully consolidated. It had surpassed $ 5 billion in annual sales in just six years, growing between 20-30% yoy. In an interview in late 2018, Microsoft Product Manager Panos Panay said the hardware division was here to stay: “Surface is not just a central part of our strategy, it is also a central part of how we build products. at Microsoft. It is important that this be heard. It is important for me to say it ».

In case any confirmation was missing, in October 2019 Microsoft held the most important Surface event in its history. A spectacular conference, increasingly similar to Apple’s keynotes in design, concept and development, where it presented the largest hardware renovation of its own brand line and faced the Cupertino firm, also in hardware, without complexes. The news was numerous and important.

Surface pro 7

Update of the best-selling Microsoft device and the world reference in 2 in 1. Without major changes in overall design, in finishes with its premium magnesium chassis and its 12.3-inch high-resolution multi-touch screen, the great innovations are in inside with 10nm Intel Ice Lake processors. Relevant the arrival of USB Type-C ports that users and media requested in previous generations, along with the improvement of the Surface Pen stylus and the removable Type Cover keyboard as accessories that add value and allow you to squeeze the most versatile equipment in the Microsoft line Surface.

Surface Laptop 3

Renovation and expansion of the laptop line. It appreciably cuts its thickness and display bezels, adds a USB Type-C port and allows access to its interior by removing its keyboard very easily and without tools. The great novelty is that it is offered in two very different models. The first is based on a 13.5-inch diagonal multi-touch screen and uses Intel (10th generation Ice Lake) hardware. The second model with a 15.6-inch screen uses a Ryzen Mobile processor and Vega “Surface Edition” graphics, specially designed for this equipment. It is the first time that Microsoft has used AMD hardware on a Surface.

Surface pro x

Microsoft picks up the original idea for the Surface RT eight years after the launch of the model that opened its hardware series. It is a 2-in-1 with a 13.3-inch touch screen, extremely light and with hardly any bezels. Its great innovation lies in its hardware engine, because Microsoft recovers the use of the ARM architecture with a Qualcomm SQ1 model-specific SoC for this device. It offers a USB Type-C port, support for LTE mobile broadband for full connection, enormous autonomy and a stylus known as “Slim Pen”, which is located in the upper central part of the keyboard, where it is continuously recharged. A special model especially focused on creation tasks in mobility.

Surface earbuds

New wireless headphones designed for “all-day comfort and stability.” They integrate Spotify and allow you to slide and touch the buttons to control music, but its great novelty is the focus on productivity with the integrated functions of Office 365, offering dictation, translation or slide show, and with controls both by voice and through of gestures and touch, thanks to the touch surface that they integrate.

Surface go 2

Microsoft held a new hardware event last May to renew two of its equipment and present three new accessories: Surface Headphones 2, Surface Earbuds and Surface Dock 2.

The second generation of the basic Microsoft tablet retains all the keys to the first-generation model, design, quality of finishes, and a good part of its specifications, but also some interesting new features, such as improved screen resolution, units Higher capacity solid state drive or the option to equip a Core M3 8100Y processor to boost performance. It’s still the cheapest Microsoft Surface device, though accessories like the removable keyboard and stylus are sold separately.

Surface Book 3

Microsoft repeats the format of a second-generation convertible laptop, its hinge and removable keyboard, as well as the two models with screen sizes of 13 and 15 inches. In addition to improving the screen resolution, the big news is the presence of the 10th generation Ice Lake Intel Core processors with 10 nm manufacturing. As an option it offers dedicated graphics from NVIDIA, expands the memory capacity of 32 GB and also the internal storage with SSD of up to 2 Tbytes. It also debuts connectivity elements like Wi-Fi 6 and improves cameras, dual microphones, and the audio system.

The future of Microsoft Surface

At last year’s Surface event, Microsoft unveiled two novel devices that caused expectation and that will surely add new product lines to a fully consolidated series.

Surface Neo

What’s new at Microsoft’s October conference was a foldable dual-screen device that brought back the spirit of the Microsoft Courier. With a spectacular design, it integrates a magnetic keyboard on the back to make it a true 2-in-1. Extremely slim and light, it debuts an ultra-low consumption Intel Lakefield series SoC. Another of its great innovations will be its Windows 10X operating system, a light and modular variant of the regular version optimized for folding devices, which will include changes in the entire interface, will have strict security and will be very easy to use. An innovative device for the new generation of folding devices with a commercialization planned for 2021.

Surface duo

The icing on the surface event last fall was the announcement of a device with which Microsoft will re-enter the segment of mobile phones. In foldable form, it will feature two 5.6-inch displays that come together thanks to a 360-degree hinge and a Qualcomm Snapdragon as the hardware engine. A device halfway between mobile and tablet with a design that looks like a small Surface Neo, with a very similar design, an identical external finish and including some of its functions. However, the differences with Neo are enormous, due to its communication capacity and above all due to its operating system, a version of Android widely tuned by Microsoft. It is expected to be available by Christmas 2020.

Eight years of Microsoft Surface and as you have read the line of hardware of the software giant’s own brand has little to do with what it offered in its beginnings and today is a reference in world technology.

