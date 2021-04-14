History of giants becomes a lesson for Brazil: D. Fickling

(Bloomberg) – How the powerful have fallen! Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, once a favorite on the Brazilian stock market, and for a short time worth as much as a fifth of the entire market in early 2009. Now it languishes. So far this year, its shares are down 16% despite a widespread rally for oil producers, and the worst is yet to come.

Joaquim Silva e Luna, a former defense and general minister under the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, was appointed to the board and is expected to be appointed executive director, people with knowledge of the internal vote told Peter Millard and Vinicius Andrade of Bloomberg News on Monday. . That will put the stamp on a two-month fight to put a Bolsonaro loyalist at the top of Petrobras, after a clash over fuel price policy forced his predecessor, Roberto Castello Branco, to lose a quarter. of its value in three days

The contrast with Brazil’s other resource superpower is telling. Last week, iron ore giant Vale SA’s shares hit a record after it announced a plan to buy back its own shares for around $ 4.9 billion. With a market capitalization of around 96 billion reais (US $ 17 billion), Vale is close to double the valuation of 54 billion reais given to Petrobras. Analysts expect Vale, which has been considered minor in terms of revenue for most of its existence, to earn US $ 3 this year for every dollar of net revenue that goes to Petrobras.

In a market where both crude oil and iron ore are driven by a recovering global economy, this view is the clearest indicator that Petrobras’ model of mixing state and corporate business – and, in the was Bolsonaro, the army would have to be included just in case – it’s a shortcut to failure.

In theory, the two companies have a lot in common. Both dominate one of Brazil’s key exports, and both are former state-owned companies with substantial listings on the Sao Paulo and New York stock exchanges. However, that’s where things start to diverge. While the Government’s permanent 50.5% stake in Petrobras common shares gives Brasilia full decision-making power, its long-standing control over Vale, guaranteed by a complex network of state pension funds and holding companies, has been reduced to almost nothing. In addition to a state “golden share” that guarantees that Vale does not switch to another line of business, the government these days does not have much more influence in the boardroom.

That is good for Vale as well as for the State itself. Links between Petrobras and powerful politicians led to the gigantic anti-corruption probe known as Lava Jato, which helped end the careers of Bolsonaro’s predecessors, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Dilma Rousseff – herself as president of the company among 2003 and 2010 — and Michel Temer, who took office after Rousseff’s indictment.

Faced with a business that makes hundreds of billions of reais each year and under government control, the temptation to embezzle money to gain advantage and influence has previously been irresistible. In recent decades, Vale has not had an impeccable record: In February, it agreed to pay $ 7 billion in compensation after a 2019 tailings dam disaster killed 270 people, and former CEO Fabio Schvartsman faces murder charges for the same incident. However, in an era when it seems that all the big Brazilian companies have been dragged after Lava Jato, Vale has never been treated as a secret ATM of the political class.

Keeping its distance from politics has also meant Vale has generally remained well managed. Their returns on invested capital consistently exceed those of Petrobras, and they remain very close to those of private rivals such as BHP Group and Rio Tinto Group. In 2008, Petrobras last recorded sufficient returns to cover its capital costs. Vale has met that criterion in nine of the 15 quarters since the 2017 restructuring that removed the main vestiges of government influence.

There is, however, a more important lesson in all this. These days, the most alarming nexus for conflicts of interest in Brazil is not where the political and the corporate classes meet, but where the politicians brush up against the military.

Bolsonaro has long spoken fondly of the military dictatorship that ruled Brazil for two decades, under which he served as a junior officer. In recent weeks, three military chiefs and a host of top officials have resigned or were fired, amid a push from the president for the military to take sides in his Trump-style campaign against US-imposed coronavirus restrictions. state governors.

With a potential showdown between Lula and Bolsonaro for the presidential elections to be held next year, and Brazil in the grip of the deadliest phase yet of the covid-19 pandemic, blurring the lines between political and military power might seem like fatally tempting for the president, as well as his predecessors, it was tempting to blur the lines between politics and business. Both citizens and investors should expect Brazil to avoid that fate.

