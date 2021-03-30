History of Captain America, a hero out of time

Origins and the Silver Age

The No. 1 of the Captain America series appeared on American newsstands in March 1941. It had been created by Joe Simon and cartoonist Jack Kirby and on its cover it showed a muscular masked man who, with his suit full of stars and stripes and his faithful shield, delivered a direct right in the jaw of Adolf Hitler himself. This first issue sold more than a million copies.

At the time this comic came out, the United States had not yet entered World War II. But the situation was increasingly tense with the Axis forces and the government was already preparing the population for what might come. In December of that same year, Pearl Harbor was bombed by Japanese planes and the country joined the Allies in response to this aggression. Captain America, who had won the hearts of young readers since his first appearance, also joined the fight by spreading patriotic messages or appearing (as Batman and Superman would also do) in propaganda campaigns to sell war bonds.

Captain America’s own origin said enough about him: Steve Rogers was a kid from Brooklyn who He tried to join the army out of his commitment to his country, but that he was rejected due to his poor physical condition. However, his courage, kindness and dedication caught the attention of a group of scientists who chose him as a candidate to be the first super soldier in history injecting him with a special serum. While it is true that what ‘ratifies’ Steve as a hero is the result of exposure to this serum (superhuman strength, great reflexes, feline agility, etc.), his new abilities are nothing but a consequence of the values ​​I already had. That is, Steve is as important or more than the Captain.

On the cover of its first issue, Cap appeared punching Hilter in the face; A declaration of intentions



His first stories were, naturally, war stories and espionage. The Captain and Bucky, his partner, had to help the Allies or save the world from factious Germans and Japanese totalitarians, as well as a series of peculiar villains so grotesque (and racist in many cases) in some cases that they look like joke characters. Almost all of these stories had a simplistic and clearly propagandistic plot in which Cap defeated the villain of the moment (an ally of the Axis, for the most part) thanks to his American power and his commitment to justice and truth. While it is true that these stories worked (and very well) during the years of World War II, the public began to reject it after the war ended. Captain America’s popularity plummeted and the collection was canceled in 1949..

There was a brief attempt to retake the character in 1953 But history, the bastard child of the pro-Americanism of the years of Senator McCarthy and the Witch Hunt, was so empty and overloaded with cheap patriotism (even by Cap’s standards), that it was a sales disaster and disappeared a year later. .