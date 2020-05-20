ANDhe confinement and the measures that force people to live in a social distance amid the coronavirus was a deadly thrust for jazz and popular musician Hisdra José Álvarez.

Father of three daughters, drummer, teacher and independent musician, so far he has not found an economic solution and confesses to living one of the worst times of his life.

Since the hotel where he played decided to suspend it without having the benefit of having been received in the Employee Solidarity Assistance Fund (Phase) or the “Stay at home” program, the day-to-day for Hisdra has become an odyssey riskier than the one experienced by the protagonists of the movie “Jumanji”.

“The life of the independent musician is difficult because he does not have health insurance, he is not included in social security and he is scheduled for what appears during the month. In the midst of the quarantine, the situation has become very difficult for many of us. Without going into details we are going through a terrible calamity ”, reveals Hisdra when speaking with LISTÍN DIARIO.

The musician, who started in the Sandy Gabriel jazz group, has played with Xiomara Fortuna and other musical groups. “I have accompanied Sandy and Xiomara on their world tours and I have played on important stages and with other famous jazz players,” he recreates of his career. However, for some time now the fence has been tightening more and more for Hisdra.

Moving from one town to another, taking sound from his drummer and looking for a livelihood, became common in the renowned Puerto Rican musician, who has had his passion, his art and his profession in the drum instrument for the support of his family. .

He has been playing since he was 19 when he started in La Novia del Atlántico. The fall of tourism in Puerto Plata forced him to move to the east of the country. Bávaro and Punta Cana welcomed their musical notes. To this were added the “pecking” that some group directors or friends requested.

Difficult situation

“The work for musicians like me has become increasingly difficult and lately my income has oscillated between 15 or 20 thousand pesos a month. Life gets harder and harder, and the coronavirus came to annihilate us almost completely, “Hisdra says ruefully.

This musician teaches drum lessons at Fedujazz, a non-profit foundation that provides free, high-quality music education to young people.

“The musician is trapped”

Hisdra’s reality is similar to that of thousands of Dominican musicians. From playing on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays now Dominican musicians are not doing it for a single day. The pandemic killed more than 90 percent of its productivity.

The crisis has forced many musicians to work in other activities to obtain the family sustenance.

“Right now the musician is trapped!” Exclaims the Meringue Pochy Familia, general secretary of the Dominican Society of Artists, Performers and Performers (Sodaie).

Pochy has had to live closely the reality and drama of many of his colleagues in music, a situation that has sadly affected him.

“I did not know that the artistic class of the country was so depressed in economic terms,” ​​he said. The merenguero reported that what is happening with all sectors of art is depressing, since the needs that exist (whether due to illness, primary care or food) are impressive.

Immediately President Danilo Medina decreed the quarantine period, the artist, along with other members of Sodaie, began efforts to include the musicians in the programs that the government had created to help private employees.

This is how, together with actor Johniée Mercedes, who chairs the Dominican Society of Audiovisual Performers (Sodinavi), and Robert Cornelio, president of the Dominican Society of Screenwriters and Film Directors (SODOGDC), they came together and produced a list to request who represent the inclusion of its members in the State Social Assistance Fund or Stay at Home program.

The state took over half of the people on the list, as there were some who didn’t qualify because they were state employees or were already enrolled in one of the programs. There was also another group that was rejected due to an error in the name or identity card. “We are already working on a second list where we have corrected the errors and have entered other art workers,” said Pochy.

Sandy Gabriel

The panorama that saxophonist Sandy Gabriel warns of for this artistic class describes it as “dire”. A few days ago he presented a concert via streaming, with a sponsor, whose funds were destined to offer help to some musicians in Cibao.

“In my case I have been able to organize financially, but I have many friends who are not having a good time,” said Sandy Gabriel.

FUTURE

In Christmas.

The Christmas atmosphere is likely to trigger artistic activities, says Pochy Familia, as he sees an uncertain future for the thousands of Dominican musicians who have seen their income paralyzed. Saxophonist Sandy Gabriel and drummer Hisdra José Álvarez agree that for some, teaching and teaching virtual classes could be an alternative that would help in the current crisis they face.

