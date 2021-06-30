History mille miglia, the race that started history

No auto race was or is as authentic as the Thousand Miles of Italy. The 1,600 kilometers of speed on the open road or, better, traced by millions of people stationed on the berms and touching the cars, to almost go around the country going to Rome from Brescia and back, with night sections and in the weather that will arrive, with a motley scramble of cars, from Topolinos to mighty Ferrari, Mercedes and Alfa Romeo made especially for the occasion, they traced a unique and incomparable history in the annals of motorsport.

The race started in 1927 motivated by four characters from Brescia, who were offended when the venue for the Italian Grand Prix was moved to Monza. 77 cars started it, all family sedans for which it was reserved and of Italian brands, of which 51 completed the route. The one who best did the 1,618 kilometers was Giuseppe Morandi, driving a 2-liter OM, in 21 hours and 5 minutes at an average of 78 kph.

Alfa Romeo 6C Super Sport Zagato

From then on, all the records were pulverized with the arrival of professional cars and drivers who wrote fantastic stories. For example, it is known that, in 1930, Achille Varzi led the race on Tazio Nuvolari, both in factory Alfa Romeo 6C cars, and To get past Varzi, he turned off the lights in the middle of the night so as not to be noticed and surprised him on the final straights arriving in Brescia and won the test. In 1931 the Germans arrived with Rudolf Caracciola in a Mercedes SSKL and for the first time the average of 100 kilometers was exceeded. The race was suspended during the War, although an accident in which 38 spectators died, in 1938, did not affect its continuity at that time.

The 1000 Miles returned in 1940 and their fame increased international participation. The victory of the Mercedes 300 SLR driven by Stirling Moss, together with journalist Dennis Jenkinson, with a new record, at an average of 157.65 kph with which he surpassed Juan Manuel Fangio, who preferred to run alone after the bad memory that brought him the death of his co-pilot, Daniel Urrutia, years ago, in an accident during the Buenos Aires-Caracas.

In 1957, catastrophe came, which was inevitable. The Ferrari of the Spaniard Alfonso Cabeza de Vaca, Marqués de Portago, went off the road because of a blown tire, which had been warned about in the previous stop, and rammed the spectators. He and his co-driver, Edmund Nelson, were killed, but the car crushed nine onlookers, of which five were children. In the same race, Joseph Göttgens also died, on a Triumph.

Bugatti passing through Reggio Emilia

There the story was broken because the race was suspended and with this episode the road events in the world began to be restricted or prohibited such as the Pan American, the Florio Cup and the like. The media scandal was huge and they immediately began to search for those responsible. Enzo Ferrari, owner of the car, was charged with murder, no less. Their Gran Turismo cars were impounded The Italian authorities, withdrew her passport (which was not serious, since Ferrari never left Italy, except in its early years), they held protests at the factory gates accusing the brand of being a “murderer” and the press flattering him, he aligned himself against the Scuderia. As always happens.

Two episodes unleashed this failure. One, the suspension of the race. Another, the situation of Enzo Ferrari, who was in court and in litigation with the driver Englebert until July 1961, four years later, when he was acquitted as was De Portago, because the judge considered the accident as something unpredictable. That was the end of the harsh and unfair legal episode.

In the meantime, Enzo Ferrari had a bitter controversy with the majority of the press, but his confrontation with the Church itself was famous, aggravated by the deaths of his Italian riders Luigi Musso, Eugenio Castellotti, and the test driver Fraschetti, in addition to that of the Englishman Peter Collins, who in a great act of chivalry and in a previously secretly agreed pact with Ferrari, he gave his car to Fangio to win his fourth world championship. “I’m still young and Fangio deserves to be champion (he was 45 and Collins, 25),” he explained. However, his youth did not last because he was killed at the Nürburgring, a year and a half later.

1928 ABC Grand Sport

Italians, saddened by Musso’s death, said Ferrari was destroying its athletes. Back then pilots were a national and non-commercial symbol, like now.

In L’Osservatore Romano, the Vatican newspaper, they launched it against Ferrari and the races which the high podium of the curia described as a “senseless massacre”. Then the Jesuits also lit batteries against sport and Ferrari. Finally, the controversy died down and the ashes of the unjust scandal were permanently wet when Pope John Paul II visited Maranello in 1988. Reconciliation with the Church could not take place that day between the characters because Ferrari was already very ill at home and could not attend. He died two months later, but his cars were already blessed and had the approval of heaven.

Before all this, just in the weeks after the Thousand Miles, Enzo, incredulous and allergic to religion, after spending weeks locked in his house clearing criticism, and overwhelmed by the recent death of his son Dino, went to the Monastery of Santa María del Monte in Cesena and asked the advice of the parish priest Alberto Clerici. His decision was to quit racing and dedicate his factory to producing household appliances, as he did during the War. I was demolished but The priest put gasoline back in his soul and in the tank, convinced him to continue, and Enzo prayed to regain strength. Ferrari was saved that day, but the boss never returned to racing. He justified himself by saying that racing cars “always die, even if they win.”

Joseph Clopatofsky

(Photos: . Agency).

Aston Martin Le Mans 1931

Figure

400 cars of all pedigrees and histories participated in the last edition of the Mille Miglia in the regularity mode. The organizers rigorously select them from a list of about 1,200 applications and each car must pay 8,000 euros for registration, although that figure is less cash in the budget of a team and against the value of the car.

Data

* Today, the Mille Miglia are made in four stages as a test of regularity and controlled speeds, in which only cars made up to 1957 and that have run the original test can participate, or perfectly validated replicas of some of the vehicles that were , but they did not survive.

* The annual competition is considered the “most beautiful rolling museum in the world”, given the number of cars from the eras of the real race that participate and are admired by millions of people throughout the route.

* The procession of the entire caravan can last about six hours due to the staggered exit of the cars. But along with the originals there are all kinds of support vehicles that follow the route, of course, mostly of special interest and also classics from royal times, as well as thousands of tourists who accompany the event on special tours.

Lagonda M45 Rapide 1934

Bentley 1928 4.5 Open Tourer

FIAT 1100 from 1939

BMW 328 from 1939

Ferrari 750 monza

Historical photo: Stirling Moss’ Mercedes 300 SLR. The car returned this year in tribute to the famous driver, who passed away in April 2020.

From the year 1928, a Fiat 1100 Siluro

The Least Older: 1956 Austin Healey

Can’t miss: Mercedes 300 SL

Jaguar C-Type 1952

Berlinetta Ferrari 250 GT