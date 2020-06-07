The coincidences are evident and make us ask if we waste the last 100 years. The same questions are still in the air. How can a virus jump from birds, pigs, or bats to people? A new world order looms over the world whose final shape remains to be seen …

Somehow we go back 100 years in time. The parallels between 2020 and the end of the second decade of the 20th century are reached through the years and remind us of that custom that history has of repeating itself.

A pandemic marks the daylight hours of the entire world, race is the cause of discrimination, global tensions are escalating, the economy is standing before the abyss of a crisis and the ruling regimes are in doubt.

INVISIBLE ENEMY

The First World War, as a catalyst for these phenomena 100 years ago, does not find a similar event in the current era, but in 2020 decades of unresolved conflicts, chance and the natural course of things come together.

From the murder of George Floyd to the mistreatment of the Harlem Hellfigthers during the Great War, the wound of racism in the United States has yet to be closed. Detested by its own army, the 369th Infantry Regiment, comprised of only black men from New York, was initially relegated to tasks unrelated to combat, such as cleaning, cooking, and latrine digging.

The unit ended up being “loaned” to the French army, which was already living in the trenches with black soldiers brought from their colonies in what is now Senegal, Algeria and Tunisia. The reason for this loan was that several white soldiers from the United States refused to fight alongside black soldiers.

Harlem Hellfighters combat stories tell of bravery not seen in other units and the highest number of casualties. Back in New York at the end of the War in 1918 these black soldiers were segregated and were not allowed to march in the triumphal parade, many of them died without having been decorated by their government.

From Covid-19 to the Spanish Flu, humanity is still fighting the battle against the invisible enemy of pandemics. When it started in Europe during the last year of the Great War, the Spanish Flu was minimized by the governments of all countries, which did nothing to stop it until very late, recalling the lack of global reaction in the months of January and February 2020.

It is estimated that between 50 and 100 million people ended up perishing from the Spanish Flu, many more than the warfare that was ending. Transported around the world by troops returning home, the stories of people falling on the streets, blue and spitting blood from a disease that filled their lungs with fluid continued even into the 1950s.

The same questions are still in the air. How can a virus jump from birds, pigs or bats to people? How can the disease be tracked to avoid more infections? How do we eradicate pandemics?

From China to defeated imperial Germany, the world continues to look for who pays for the broken dishes, worsening global tensions. The Versailles Treaty forced Germany to collect multi-million dollar reparations for losses suffered during the Great War on allied nations, but perhaps more importantly, it forced it to accept full responsibility at the start of World War I.

The financial catastrophe for Germany and the anger caused only served to isolate it from the world and plunge it into the political chaos that led to the rise of Nazism and, ultimately, to the Second World War.

It remains to be seen what positions will be taken at the end of the current pandemic, however international revenge against China has already appeared, with the United States at the forefront accusing it of having created it in a laboratory and threatening to sue it for its mismanagement of the illness.

In this choir, voices have been included in the governments of Germany, France, Australia and the United Kingdom, calling for an investigation into the actions of the Chinese government, which would lay the basis for a claim for resources to compensate them for the damages of the Covid-19. This has only tightened the Chinese position, further enclosing it in its authoritarian state.

From the United States to European imperialism, the decline of its influence creates a vacuum that new global powers are ready to fill. The great Victorian families that reigned in Europe and much of Asia and Africa at the beginning of the Great War had lost all influence by 1920, from the ashes of the conflict the United States took a leading role in trying to put the world in order and export its model of democracy to all corners.

Today, that influence that made it the most powerful nation has been losing its luster, not because of a war conflict but because of the rise of nativism embodied by Donald Trump and the extreme right-wing of the United States, which have said it: America First.

Gone are the international agreements and alliances, today is the United States focused on itself and the world is waiting to see who raises their hands first to fill that gap. An empowered China appears as the best candidate, fueling fears of a new Cold War.

From the post-Covid crisis to the post-World War recession, the world’s economies struggle to survive. With the cost of the war in tow and the global pandemic pressuring the economy, the great powers observed how the lack of jobs, the collapsed stock markets, deflation and the fall in production were the mark of 1920.

Some estimates place the Spanish Flu as the cause of the fall between 6 and 8% of world GDP from 1919 to 1921 due to the large number of deaths of working age, while the massive return of soldiers to nations without The possibility of employing them worsened the situation.

Today with businesses paralyzed, people locked up in their homes or dying by the thousands, 25 million jobs are in danger of being lost to the Covid-19, equivalent to 13% of the world’s workforce, while the world economy to contract 3 percent.

The conjugation of all these factors shapes today, as it did a century ago, the arrival of a new world order that is looming over the world, one that emerged from the crisis of our economic, political and social systems and whose final form is still pending. be seen.

The concepts of economic globality, government, democracy, race and civil liberties are currently being redefined.

The coincidences are evident and make us ask if we waste the last 100 years. Perhaps the biggest difference is that today the component of environmental unsustainability in our societies darkens the picture even more, which, incidentally, is a direct consequence of the massive industrialization that followed the First World War.

100 years from now, the question remains whether these ills will continue to be discussed and whether we will be in the loop of our history again; if 200 years of learning will have been enough to foresee a scenario that has already been repeated.