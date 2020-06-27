The Sanitary Works Stadium (stadiumobras.com.ar)

« We arrived at Obras”Is perhaps one of the most popular phrases in the Argentine rock environment. It is that « getting to Obras » was -and still is- the maximum desire of any musician of the genre who was born in this country. It is the closest thing to « Touch the sky with your hands”That can be heard in these lands.

He Sanitary Works StadiumLocated at Avenida del Libertador 7395, it is without a doubt « The rock temple » The nickname is due to the fact that as soon as it was inaugurated in June 1978 -in the middle of a military dictatorship and amid euphoria over the World Cup organized in Argentina- became the quintessential rock house.

The first group to perform there was Spinetta Band, a fleeting formation headed by “Flaco” Luis Alberto Spinetta together with musicians from jazz, on September 9, 1978. The historic magazine Expreso Imaginario echoed that show and stressed that it was held at the “Stadium Sanitary Works«

All the greats born in Argentina passed through that enclosure and even international groups and soloists Renowned, such as The Police, The Ramones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Iron Maiden, Motörhead, Iggy Pop, B.B. King, Duran Duran, Megadeth, Sex Pistols, James Brown, Red Baron, Beastie Boys and Deep Purple, among many others.

At the local level, all those who made the genre great in the country acted. Since Serú Girán, passing through the mentioned Spinetta with its different groups, until soda Stereo, The Redonditos de Ricota, Sumo, Virus, The grandparents of nothing and Fito Páez.

Los Piojos, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Riff, Los Encargados, León Gieco, Raúl Porchetto, Litto Nebbia, Pedro and Pablo, ZAS, Divididos, Las Pelotas, Ratones Paranoicos, La Renga, Ataque 77, Gustavo Cerati as soloist also played His DVD Ahí Vamos was recorded there), Charly García also solo, Hermética, Dos Minutos and Los Violadores, among many others.

Serú Girán en Obras in 1978. (These unpublished images were published on May 30 on YouTube by Juan Domingo Boussac and preserved over 40 years by Daniel Goldberg) (Infobae)

« The doubles of Serú Girán »

On November 3, 1978, almost two months after the premiere of Works for Rock, Serú Girán -the emblematic group of Charly García, David Lebón, Pedro Aznar and Oscar Moro- landed on the Avenida Libertador campus with a proposal that received more criticism than praise.

“Serú Girán’s doubles”, “hermaphroditic voices”, “a non-recital of a non-group” or that García played “rudimentary” chords, were some of the analyzes that appeared in La Opinion and in the mentioned Imaginary Express.

Roque Di PietroIn his book Tonight Charly plays, a trip through the recitals of Charly García (1956-1993), he states that, « judging by the available sound documents – and not official ones -, the public did not have a good time either ». However, the author maintains that “what can be heard and seen from that historical performance does not seem to be up to such questions«

For his part, the musician Machi Rufino, in declarations for the book Obras Stadium, the temple of rock, of Gloria Guerrero, He maintained: « People and journalists were critical of that first Serú works (…) They beat them up. I do not know why. Because, in reality, what they played (…) was not very different from what they played later. It seems to me that critics and the public would have had to update their ears there. ”

The concert featured a 23 musicians’ orchestra and closed TV circuit, something totally new for the time. Despite the questions, Charly seemed to agree with the performance of « The Argentine Beatles ». « I found the recital of Obras incredibleWe played very well, but it seemed that people wanted me to speak and I did not go up to speak, « he said in a report at the time.

The Police in Works (Infobae)

The Police and Andy Summers kicking a policeman

On December 15, 1980, the famous trio arrived at Obras after appearing at the opening of the New York City disco the night before and before his arrival in Mar del Plata to perform on the 16th at the Radio City theater in the spa town.

Before the three shows in Argentina, Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Coppeland They gave a press conference in the aforementioned Buenos Aires disco. The curious fact is that the appearance before the media was so improvised that No time to hire the catering. For that reason, one of the security officers had to leave urgently to buy some sandwiches to offer musicians.

The show at the Núñez stadium was in history because it would end up reaffirming the nickname of « rock temple”For the size of the visit. However, beyond having been a solid presentation, according to the chronicles of the time, the concert is still remembered today for a very particular event.

That night, Summers kicked a Federal Police officer that he wanted to stop a woman who was dancing near the stage. “It was a spontaneous reaction in defense of the young woman. It was a difficult time in Argentina. We lived in a kind of bubble and we were not aware of the atmosphere in the country. The police wouldn’t let people dance and we thought it was really bad. We were a rock band that represented freedom ”, stressed the guitarist in dialogue with La Viola 38 years after that fact. Once the concert was over, the musician had to clarify what had happened to the authorities in the dressing rooms.

Walter Bulacio

The saddest page in Obras: the murder of Walter Bulacio

One of the black days remembered in Obras was that of April 19, 1991. That night, Walter Bulacio, 17, was attending a concert for the first time Patricio Rey and his Redonditos de Ricota, his favorite rock group.

Along with 72 other young people, was the victim of a fierce beating propitiated by police officers from Section 35, whose commissioner was Miguel Ángel Espósito.

They detained him with the excuse of finding out a history, they beat him severely and, just the next morning, they transferred him to the Pirovano Hospital with head trauma. In that hospital he died a few days later.

The autopsy found « unequivocal traces of blows with blunt objects on limbs, torso, head and limbs”And the fact was never clarified as it should, given that, although Espósito was found responsible for the razzia and sentenced to three years in prison“ in suspense ”, the measure was without effective application.

This was, without doubt, the saddest page of the famous “Temple of Rock”, witness of great feats by local and international groups and the most absurd death of all.

