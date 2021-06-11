Historical: the Cuban team will box against Mexican professionals

JJPANA2109. LIMA (PERU), 08/01/2019.- Julio Cesar La Cruz (i) of Cuba celebrates by winning against Keno Machado of Brazil this Thursday in the men’s light heavyweight boxing final at the 2019 Pan American Games, in Lima (Peru). . / Martín Alipaz

The Cuban team is preparing what is the great sporting event for its boxing, the Olympic Games.

However, tonight he will star in another historical event, facing a combination of Mexican professionals in the Aztec city of Aguascalientes.

Since 1962, the Castro regime banned professional boxing, which has led some of its leading fighters to defect.

The most outstanding fight of this historic evening will be the one that faces the former world champion Miguel «Puppet» Vázquez with whom for many he is the best amateur boxer of all weights today, Andy Cruz.