If what we have for this quarantine is longing for football, we will miss it. Over the next few days, N Numbers da Bola will remember, through statistics and curiosities, some of the most remarkable teams in the history of Brazilian football.

Palmeiras was São Paulo and Brazilian champion in 1993 (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

Starting with Palmeiras 1993, champion of Paulista, Rio-São Paulo and Brasileirão after 17 years of fasting. What was the base team? The gunner? The most constant? How many goals? And the victories? Was there a rout? Who formed the cast? The answers, below:

PALM TREES 1993



Titles: Paulista, Rio-São Paulo and Brazilian

Base team: Sérgio (Velloso), Cláudio (Mazinho), Antônio Carlos, Cléber (Tonhão) and Roberto Carlos; Daniel Frasson (Amaral), César Sampaio and Zinho; Edílson, Edmundo and Evair.

Coach: Vanderlei Luxemburgo

Games in year: 76

Wins: 49

Draws: 16

Defeats: 11

Use: 71.5%

Goals scored: 134

Own goals: 58

Balance: +76

Average: 1.76 per game

Biggest win: 05/16/1993 – Palmeiras 6×1 Rio Branco

Palmeiras goals: Edmundo (2), Maurílio (2), Roberto Carlos and Soares.

Biggest unbeaten series: 12 games

– 27/01/1993 – Palmeiras 2×1 Marília

– 30/01/1993 – Palmeiras 2×0 XV de Piracicaba

– 02/03/1993 – Palmeiras 2×2 Rio Branco

– 02/06/1993 – Palmeiras 3×1 Santos

– 10/02/1993 – Palmeiras 2×2 Ponte Preta

– 14/02/1993 – Palmeiras 2×0 Corinthians

– 21/02/1993 – Palmeiras 2×2 Mogi Mirim

– 25/02/1992 – Palmeiras 1×1 União São João de Araras

– 28/02/1993 – Palmeiras 4×0 Portuguese

– 02/03/1993 – Palmeiras 2×0 4th of July (PI)

– 03/03/1993 – Palmeiras 3×1 Ituano

– 07/03/1993 – Palmeiras 3×1 Guarani

Top scorer of the season: Edmundo – 27 goals

Most active players: Roberto Carlos and Edílson – 65 games

CAST

Goalkeepers: Velloso, Sérgio and César

Sides: Mazinho, Roberto Carlos, Cláudio, Gil Baiano, Jefferson, João Luís and Paulo Sergio

Defenders: Antônio Carlos, Cléber, Tonhão, Ricardo, Alexandre Rosa and Edinho Baiano

Steering wheels: César Sampaio Daniel Frasson, Amaral and Flávio Conceição

Socks: Zinho, Juari and Jean Carlo

Attackers: Edmundo, Edílson, Evair, Maurílio, Naná, Sorato, Saulo, Soares and Magrão

