If what we have for this quarantine is longing for football, we will miss it. Over the next few days, N Numbers da Bola will remember, through statistics and curiosities, some of the most remarkable teams in the history of Brazilian football.
Palmeiras was São Paulo and Brazilian champion in 1993 (Photo: Disclosure)
Starting with Palmeiras 1993, champion of Paulista, Rio-São Paulo and Brasileirão after 17 years of fasting. What was the base team? The gunner? The most constant? How many goals? And the victories? Was there a rout? Who formed the cast? The answers, below:
PALM TREES 1993
Titles: Paulista, Rio-São Paulo and Brazilian
Base team: Sérgio (Velloso), Cláudio (Mazinho), Antônio Carlos, Cléber (Tonhão) and Roberto Carlos; Daniel Frasson (Amaral), César Sampaio and Zinho; Edílson, Edmundo and Evair.
Coach: Vanderlei Luxemburgo
Games in year: 76
Wins: 49
Draws: 16
Defeats: 11
Use: 71.5%
Goals scored: 134
Own goals: 58
Balance: +76
Average: 1.76 per game
Biggest win: 05/16/1993 – Palmeiras 6×1 Rio Branco
Palmeiras goals: Edmundo (2), Maurílio (2), Roberto Carlos and Soares.
Biggest unbeaten series: 12 games
– 27/01/1993 – Palmeiras 2×1 Marília
– 30/01/1993 – Palmeiras 2×0 XV de Piracicaba
– 02/03/1993 – Palmeiras 2×2 Rio Branco
– 02/06/1993 – Palmeiras 3×1 Santos
– 10/02/1993 – Palmeiras 2×2 Ponte Preta
– 14/02/1993 – Palmeiras 2×0 Corinthians
– 21/02/1993 – Palmeiras 2×2 Mogi Mirim
– 25/02/1992 – Palmeiras 1×1 União São João de Araras
– 28/02/1993 – Palmeiras 4×0 Portuguese
– 02/03/1993 – Palmeiras 2×0 4th of July (PI)
– 03/03/1993 – Palmeiras 3×1 Ituano
– 07/03/1993 – Palmeiras 3×1 Guarani
Top scorer of the season: Edmundo – 27 goals
Most active players: Roberto Carlos and Edílson – 65 games
CAST
Goalkeepers: Velloso, Sérgio and César
Sides: Mazinho, Roberto Carlos, Cláudio, Gil Baiano, Jefferson, João Luís and Paulo Sergio
Defenders: Antônio Carlos, Cléber, Tonhão, Ricardo, Alexandre Rosa and Edinho Baiano
Steering wheels: César Sampaio Daniel Frasson, Amaral and Flávio Conceição
Socks: Zinho, Juari and Jean Carlo
Attackers: Edmundo, Edílson, Evair, Maurílio, Naná, Sorato, Saulo, Soares and Magrão
