Regeneration, May 5, 2020. AMLO remembered May 5 and paid tribute to those who have fought for independence, freedom and justice. The countrymen in the United States are living heroes.

AMLO first remembered those who They have fought for independence, freedom and justice, for national independence.

This May 5, Day of the triumph of the forces of the Mexican army, it is also remembered in the United States.

In this regard, he said that in North America it is a tradition, even until there was little commemoration at the White House, detailed the president.

“It is commemorated because the solidarity of the American people and Mexicans in the United States was great,” he explained.

He remembered that Mexicans stayed on the other side of the border after the war of 1847, when we lost half of the territory.

The president reported that remittances reached 4 billion dollars in the month of March.

«Almost 20 years that did not happen» He said and added: an increase from February to March of 35%.

AMLO stressed that our countrymen sent almost one hundred billion pesos, it is about 10 million shipments.

He added that on average it is 380 dollars per shipment, approximately 9 thousand pesos, sent to 10 million beneficiaries in Mexico.

“We thank countrymen, living heroes”, stressed AMLO.

I can send you to say that we are going to do the same, he expressed in his message of thanks to the migrants who work in the United States.

One hundred million pesos each month in credits and social programs

Every month an average of one hundred billion pesos will be dispersed

AMLO appreciated the support, «for the way to show solidarity with the relatives, with the Mexicans ».

It is an injection of solidarity, of real support, he declared.

– «That support is visible»