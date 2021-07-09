Historical reduction of high impact crimes in Iztapalapa

MEXICO CITY. In the first months of this year, the Iztapalapa mayor’s office had a 27% reduction in the historical average of high-impact crimes compared to the last seven years, reported the president of the Citizen Council for the Mexico City Security and Justice, Salvador Guerrero Cyprus.

Within the framework of the signing of the agreement for the prevention and combat of crime, between the mayor’s office and the agency, Guerrero Chiprés indicated that the annual average of illicit crimes between January and May from 2015 to 2020 was 3,487, while in The same period of 2021 was 2,529.

According to the standard that is defined on this scale that was published on the most violent crimes, Iztapalapa is no longer present, there is a historical low crime incidence thanks to the coordination that exists, promoted by the mayor and that it is very important that it exists in all the municipalities of the country ”, indicated Guerrero Chiprés.

According to the Citizen Council, between January and June 2021 in Iztapalapa, 20,279 legal or psychological services have been provided and it has supported the opening of 279 investigation folders, mainly for family violence, fraud and extortion.

The agency’s data reveal that two out of every three people who requested help were women and 50% of the total was in the range of 31 to 59 years.

In January 2020, the Citizen Council opened a module at Luis Hidalgo Monroy 100, in the San Pablo neighborhood, where to date he has given advice to more than 13,500 citizens and given workshops on family violence or bereavement.

For her part, Mayor Clara Brugada stressed that the crime reduction that has been achieved in the last three years derives from a coordinated work between the three levels of government.

In this mayor’s office, the most important thing is security and we are the mayor’s office that invests the most in security in all of Mexico City, ”said Brugada.

