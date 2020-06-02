The coronavirus effects they are leaving data that will be recorded for history. In addition to the terrible numbers of killed by the covid-19 pandemic, the economic consequences of confinement of the population to avoid the contagions by the virus, are also being dramatic.

The almost complete stoppage of economic activity has sent thousands of workers in the queues of unemployment, others are in ERTE situation, while many others cling to their Job positions with the shadow of uncertainty over them.

The last unemployment figures thus they demonstrate it. The data for the month of May, offered this Tuesday, June 2 by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, have become historical.

The number of unemployed registered in the offices of the public employment services (formerly Inem) increased by 26,573 unemployed in May (+ 0.69%). These numbers represent their biggest rebound in this month of the entire historical series, due to the crisis caused by coronavirus.

The total volume of unemployed reached the figure of 3,857,776 unemployed, the highest on record since May 2016.

SOURCE: Percentual.es

However, the May increase it has been ten times lower than that registered in April and eleven times lower than that of March, months in which the health crisis led to a rebound in unemployment of 282,891 and 302,265 unemployed, respectively. Work has also highlighted that the monthly growth rate of unemployment has decreased from 8% in April to 0.69% in May.

Although the monthly rate of unemployment rise It has slowed down compared to previous months, the rise in May of this year is the highest ever recorded in this month within the historical series. More than 11,000 people surpassed what until now was the only and biggest rebound in a month of May: 2008, when in the midst of the economic crisis unemployment rose by 15,000 people.

SOURCE: Percentual.es

The May unemployment data, as occurred in March and April, does not include workers who are on suspension of employment or hour reduction as a consequence of a ERTE, since the definition of registered unemployment does not count them as unemployed.

In seasonally adjusted terms, unemployment rose in April by 122,458 people, while in the last year unemployment accumulates an increase of 778,285 people, which is 25.3% more, compared to the year-on-year growth rate of 21.1% in the previous month.

Unemployment by sectors

The impact of the health crisis and measures to suspend or restrict activity to avoid contagion took their toll to the service sector, agriculture and the group without previous employment. In contrast, unemployment fell in May in construction, with 23,717 fewer unemployed (-6.9%) and in industry, where unemployment fell by 262 people (-0.08%).

Between promotions, the service sector was again the most punished in absolute values, when adding 40,784 unemployed compared to April (+ 1.5%), followed by the group without previous employment, which registered the largest rise in relative terms, 3.3%, the equivalent of 9,058 more unemployed. Agriculture, for its part, increased its number of unemployed by 710 people compared to the previous month (+ 0.4%).

Unemployment by gender and age

Unemployment rose in May only among women, with a increase of 39,878 unemployed compared to April (+ 1.8%), while it decreased in 13,305 people among men (-0.8%). Thus, at the end of the fifth month of the year, the number of unemployed women stood at 2,191,678 and that of men, at 1,666,098.

By ages, unemployment among young people under 25 rose 2.4% in May, with 7,752 more unemployed than in April, while unemployment among people aged 25 and over increased by 18,821 unemployed (+ 0.5%).

Unemployment by Autonomous Communities and provinces

Unemployment rose in May in ten autonomous communities, especially in Catalonia (15,339 unemployed), Madrid (+14,336) and the Canary Islands (+6,093), and fell in the remaining seven, mainly in Andalusia (-9,210), Castilla-La Mancha (-5,075) and Extremadura (-4,056) .

By provinces, unemployment fell in May in 23 of them, led by Seville (-3,965 unemployed), Cádiz (-2,911) and Badajoz (-2,705), and rose in 29, especially in Madrid (+14,336 unemployed), Barcelona ( +14.032) and Las Palmas (+3.864).