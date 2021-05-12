Historical record: Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer to achieve more than 100 goals in three different clubs



The future of CR7 is in the air, but its quality is not.

Photo: Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo he scored his 28th goal of the season in Serie A against Sassuolo and with that goal achieved a new milestone in the annals of football. “El Bicho” became the first footballer to reach 100 or more goals with three different clubs in history. At minute 45 ′ he extended the partial score to give his club a two-goal lead before the break over Sassuolo.

CR7 received a deep pass in a very good way: he lowered it and adjusted the ball with his right leg to define left-handed. A nice striker goal.

Thus converted the 100 goal since joining Juventus in 2018. Only 131 games were enough to reach that figure, which speaks of his validity as a scorer. He is still almost as lethal as ever, and Juventus depends on him to try to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s numbers after leaving Sporting de Portugal are to never forget: scored 118 goals for Manchester United, 450 goals with Real Madrid and now the 100 shouts of goal with the “Vecchia Signora”. His elite records are even more impressive if we count the 103 annotations he has achieved with the Portugal national team.

There is no doubt that he is the deadliest scorer in history. Whether he is at Juventus or not, he will not stop the delight of the fans. Not yet. Cristiano Ronaldo adds and continues.