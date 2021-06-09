Historical: Nikola Jokic, MVP of the season

Nikola Jokic is the new MVP of the season. The Serbian player has prevailed in the votes to Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid, the other two finalists, and has become the best player in a basketball course in which he has averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists, with more than 56% in field goals and almost 39% in triples. The pivot, the first in his position to win the award since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000, comes from a dream year in which he has played every possible game (72), has exceeded 50 points on one occasion, the 40 four times, and has achieved 60 double-doubles and 16 triple-doubles, even falling less than two assists on average from becoming the third basketball player in history to average double digits in all three statistical categories, something that only Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook have done (up to four times).

The milestones of Jokic do not end there, the main favorite to win the award taking into account the injuries of Joel Embiid (21 games lost) and the delayed position in which Curry’s Warriors have finished, eighth and, at the dessert, outside the playoffs (the voting, yes, was done before the play-in). The Serbian has become the third European in history to win the MVP, after Dirk Nowitzki and Giannis Antetokounmpo. In addition, it is the third consecutive award that goes to the hands of the Old World continent, after the Bucks star took the last two trophies. And also in the lowest pick in history to get it, since he reached the NBA in 2014, in position 41 of the second round of the draft.. The other lowest round, number 15 of the first round, was precisely Giannis, who shared this data with Steve Nash, winner of the trophy in 2005 and 2006.

After two decades dominated by outside men and grounded power forwards, Jokic is, as already mentioned, the first pivot to win the trophy since Shaq did it in 2000, who that season brought together all three MVPs (with the All Star and the Finals) and averaged about 30 points and 13 rebounds per game. Since then, there have been four power forward awards (two from Tim Duncan, one from Kevin Garnett and one from Nowitzki); the rest, have all been for guards, guards and forwards, who have dominated a game that has varied towards outside positions and the launch of three qualities mastered by a Jokic who shoots 3-pointers with extreme ease and has an unusual passing ability to measure 2.11 and attends as if it were a playmaker.

Jokic leads a project that last year reached its first Conference finals since 2009. The Nuggets, who have their first MVP of the season with the Serbian, live a promising process that has been cut short by the unfortunate injury of Jamal Murray, which has considerably reduced the franchise’s playoff chances, which has beaten the Blazers in the first round (4-2), but has been overwhelmed by the Suns in the first round of the semifinals. The Serbian, only 26 years old, will use his well-known quality to keep Mike Malone’s team afloat. And he will, of course, as MVP, an award that enlarges his legend and makes him one of the best players today.. Historic Nikola Jokic, a legendary player.