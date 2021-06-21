Historical minimum price for this iPhone 12 64 GB during Prime Day 2021 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Here we have the best offer you will ever find on Amazon for the iPhone 12, which exclusively during Prime Day is at its historical minimum price.

The iPhone 12 is being one of Apple’s best-selling mobiles as it usually happens in each generation. But if there is something curious that we have seen in recent weeks, it is changes in its price on Amazon, getting cheaper.

If you thought that the iPhone 12 was not going to be at a bargain price during Prime Day, you were wrong because it is already at an all-time low. This iPhone 12 64GB in red It can already be found for only 749 euros.

The new iPhone 12 Pro has 2 12-megapixel cameras, 6.1-inch Ceramic Shield Super Retina XDR display, 5G connection and the new A14 Bionic processor.

This is 150 euros off its official price and at the price that Apple continues to sell in its stores and on its website. Therefore it is a real bargain for anyone who wants to a cheap iPhone 12.

It is not the only color that has dropped in price. The iPhone 12 64 GB in white and black too they have fallen respectively to 759 euros.

With these offers we are officially at the lowest price we have seen for the iPhone 12. Even cheaper than some stores that import from other countries.

The fastest processor and a dual 12 megapixel camera

This iPhone 12 is Apple’s most advanced mobile that has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and Ceramic Shield protection that according to Apple makes it more resistant than any glass in a mobile.

But what is really important is the A14 Bionic processor that makes it faster and now also gives it 5G connectivity. It also has two 12 megapixel cameras, a wide angle and an ultra wide angle, capable of recording video in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision.

You have much more information in the complete analysis of the iPhone 12 that we published when this mobile came out.

If you were looking to buy an iPhone this is the time. You can get it in blue for 755 euros, in white, in mauve, in green and in black.

