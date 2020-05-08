The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) had a decrease of 1.01 percent last April, its largest monthly decrease since it is registered and annual inflation stood at 2.15 percent, its lowest figure in 52 months. Read SHCP: There is guaranteed money for credits and supports

Figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) indicate that the relative decline in the INPC occurred alongside an unprecedented drop in the non-core index of 5.17 percent during April for an annual variation of minus 1.96 percent.

#INPC the generics with the highest downward impact on consumer prices in April were low-octane gasoline (-0.844 pts) and high-octane gasoline (-0.104), tomato (-0.279) and electricity (-0.252); upwards was the egg (0.118).

May 7, 2020

The historical decline in the non-underlying index came hand in hand with the heading of energy and rates authorized by the Government, with a drop in consumer prices of 8.57 percent per month and 9.35 percent per year, in the case of historical setbacks.

The decrease in energy prices and rates authorized by the Government was the result of the reduction in the price of gasoline and the adjustments in electricity rates due to the warm season scheme in 18 cities in the country.

In the month in question, low octane gasoline (Magna) decreased its price 17.35 percent compared to March and high octane gasoline (Premium) 15.89, while electricity fell 12.24 percent. Farmers also observed a negative variation of 0.79 percent during April, but their annual rate was 8.52 percent.

Meanwhile, the underlying price index increased 0.36 percent monthly in April and 3.50 percent compared to the same month last year.

Goods rose their prices 0.63 percent and services 0.06 percent, figures that were reflected in advances at an annual rate of 4.11 and 2.84 percent, in each case.

Among the merchandise, the line of food, beverages and tobacco, with a monthly increase of 1.10 percent in April and an annual increase of 5.78 percent.

Within the services, living place it presented a variation of 0.24 percent monthly and 2.86 percent annually.

The Institute establishes that the underlying inflation is obtained by eliminating the goods and services whose prices are more volatile from the INPC calculation, or that its determination process does not respond to market conditions.

For this reason, the groups that are excluded in the underlying indicator are agricultural and energy companies and rates authorized by different levels of government.

