Historical! For the first time in second, a referee has directed a match from his own school

05/01/2021 at 8:33 PM CEST

For the first time in history, a referee from the same autonomous community as one of the teams has whistled a match in the second category of Spanish football. Rubén Ávalos Barrera, born in Igualada and enrolled in the Catalan school, has been in charge of replacing the Basque Gorostegui Fernández Ortega, who had initially been designated for this meeting. The coronavirus does not stop changing football. After getting used to seeing empty stands every weekend, now it’s time to experience an unprecedented milestone in the second division. The Basque referee, when testing positive the same morning of the match, had to be replaced by another referee who could attend the match that began at 4:00 p.m. this Saturday., and Ávalos, was the one that was closest to Montilivi.

Girona ended up winning 1-0, but the referee’s performance was more than correct And, although the idea is that it does not happen again, we will see if the coronavirus leaves us with another situation like the one in this meeting. Hopefully not.