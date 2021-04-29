Historical! For the first time a transgender referee will lead a match in Europe



The Judge will referee the match between Hapoel Haifa and Beitar Jerusalem.

Photo: Israel Football Federation / EFE

Sagi Berman is an Israeli soccer referee. A few days ago, he put fear aside and announced that he would undergo a sex change. While it is a long process, the 27-year-old has already begun her change publicly. Sagi berman changed his name to Sapir Berman and became the first transgender referee in her country.

“In the end I decided to go out, show what I am. First for me, for my soul and, also, for my relatives who will not see me suffer anymore”Sapir said in an interview that was carried out by the EFE news agency.

We have a new Referee, Sapir Berman. The first Referee to be transgender❗

We are so proud 🇮🇱🏳️‍⚧️ @ UEFA @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/qtAa9POOQA – ISRAEL FA (@ISRAELFA) April 27, 2021

Sapir confessed that he was afraid that the society will not accept her and begin to discriminate once made this public. This was the main reason why the judge kept this hidden. However, Berman appreciated the support of the president of the referee association, Ronit Tirosh and the CEO Yariv teper.

Berman assured that he kept his true identity hidden for a long time and recognized that he was a successful man. ” In the family they saw a man, but when she was alone she was a woman (…) I always felt in a woman’s body, since I was young. I didn’t know what name to give it, but I was always attracted to the other side, ”said Sarpi.

👏 An inspirational story that highlights football’s spirit of inclusiveness. Well done Sapir Berman, we’re with you! https://t.co/EwndWGeSlk – UEFA (@UEFA) April 28, 2021

Faced with this important step in her life, Berman said she was confident of the decision, since she believes that it is the correct one. “I have broad support behind. I sincerely hope that our society improves and is as inclusive as possible for all sectors”, Sentenced the main judge.

Next Saturday, Sapir Berman will deliver justice in the highest category of Israeli football. The judge will arbitrate the match between Hapoel Haifa and Beitar Jerusalem. “I have come to the conclusion that I cannot hide it anymore. I’m no longer afraid of the reactions from the stands. I have come across sexists, insults and I have never given them importance. I am strong in the face of it“, He concluded.