The Big N console maintains the lead and breaks a sales record intact since 2009 with the Nintendo Wii.

Last April has beena historical monthfor the video game industry inUnited States. As we commented this afternoon with the sales data of games for the month in the US, the video game market has livedexplosive growthin a month marked by confinement and sanitary measures, where total revenues (software and hardware) have increased by 73% compared to April 2019. But that is not the most impressive thing that the report byNPD Group, and is thathardware sales have soaredcompletely during the last month.

According to the analyst firm,console salesin the United States they grew up in163%during the month of April, compared to the previous year’s figures for that month. And this is not a misprint. 163%, much more than double the sales of 2019despite the closeness of the new generation. In total, sales of Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One generated420 millionof dollars in the past month, which also meansthe best figure of the last 12 years, since 427 million were registered in April 2008.

At the beginning of 2020, the sales of consoles in the US experienced a strong fall waiting for the new consoles, with figures lower than those of 2019 in both January and February. However, the big figures for March, coupled with the spectacular growth in April, have boosted hardware sales from 2020 to the1.2 billionof dollars so far this year,30% higher than in 2019.

If we talk about platforms in particular,Nintendo Switch has once again become the best-selling consoleof the month, where its high demand and shortage of units led Nintendo to increase production of the console in early April. In this sense, Switch sales from January to April 2020 arethe highest figures of any console in the history of the United States, above those of the Nintendo Wii in the same period in 2009.

In the last few weeks there has been a lot of talk about the future of the hybrid console, where Nintendo assured that the Switch is still in the middle of its life span, and that it has a few years ahead of it. Something that endorsethe great resultsthat the console accumulates in these months. The president of the Big N also stated that there are many games to announce for this year, although for the coming periods, our newsroom has already debated the future of the Est Switch console prepared to last 3 more years on the market?

