Low demand and lack of space for storage, lethal

First time in history that a barrel of crude oil enters negative territory

US oil has suffered a severe setback at the close of this Monday session. The price per barrel has entered negative for the first time in history, and even in the case of West Texas Intermediate – one of the references in the United States – it has fallen to a peak of -40.08 dollars.

The day has started with a severe collapse of close to 40%. At the close of business on Friday, the price per barrel of WTI was at $ 18.27 – we are talking about contracts for May 2020 – but this morning it was at $ 11.22.

But the number has plummeted. The low demand due to the Covid-19 coronavirus and overproduction have caused companies to be in serious trouble in terms of product storage, so the price has gone downhill to close at -37.63 dollars per barrel – it had previously fallen more -.

“The intraday destruction of today’s WTI is epic in scale and shows the great instability of the contracts of May 2020 due to their expiration tomorrow and the fears that storage will not materialize,” said analyst Louise Dickson of the firm Rystad Energy, to the agency Efe.

As for Brent crude – the benchmark in Europe – the drop has not been as drastic. The drop has been only 8.9% and the price of a barrel has been at $ 25.58.

Overproduction was attempted to control with some measures agreed earlier this month. Almost ten million less barrels were being produced daily, but it seems that the initiative has not been very effective.

On the other hand, the lack of storage space is beginning to be a serious problem. According to the Bloomberg newspaper, the oil reserves in the center of Cushing – Oklahoma – accumulate a total of 55 million barrels … and its maximum capacity is 76 million.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.