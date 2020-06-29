The industrial and trade sectors of Mexico are the most affected by the pandemic, while a lower drop in GDP is expected for June

The fall of the GDP April 19.9 percent and the collapse of the exports by 56.7 percent in May reflect the impact of the pandemic of coronavirus in Mexico, a country that began a cautious reopening in June and now has more than 200,000 infected and 25,000 dead.

This Friday, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported that the economic activity Mexico fell 19.9 percent in April 2020 compared to the same month the previous year due to the fall in the industrial and services sector due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He Global Indicator of Economic Activity (IGAE) is the result of the reduction of the secondary (29.3 percent) and tertiary (16.4 percent) sectors, while the agricultural sector (1.8 percent) advanced.

“It is a historic fall especially for the industrial sector and commerce, very sensitive to the issue of sanitary measures to contain the pandemic,” the manager of Economic Analysis of the Ve por Más bank, Alejandro Saldaña, told ..

According to seasonally adjusted figures, without conjunctural and calendar factors, the IGAE -a preliminary indicator of different sectors that shows the trend or direction that the Mexican economy will have in the short term- fell 17.3 percent compared to the previous month as a result of the fall in all sectors.

While the agricultural sector fell by 6.4 percent, the services sector by 14.4 percent and the industrial sector by 25.1 percent.

“The agricultural sector had a slightly greater resilience and benefited from the fact that during the confinement of households they demanded greater basic products,” explained Saldaña, who indicated that there was no record of such a sharp drop in the entire history of the IGAE, an indicator that started in 1993.

Trade

The data for the fourth and fifth months of the year fully reflect the effect of coronavirus pandemic in Mexico and the government order paralyze non-essential activities during these two months.

Furthermore, the border crossing with the United States, Mexico’s main trading partner, was allowed only for the transportation of goods and essential goods.

The global standstill and the complex situation in the United States and Europe hit Mexican trade hard.

The exports they fell 56.7 percent and imports 47.1 percent in May, which led Mexico to register a deficit in the balance of trade of 3 thousand 523 million dollars.

“What the trade balance tells us when both oil and non-oil exports fall is that there was a global economic weakness that remained in force during May,” said the analyst.

While imports, he continued, reflect both the weakness of the industrial sector and consumer goods and even capital goods, which are “associated with the pace of investment.”

Dire predictions

He Gross domestic product of Mexico (GDP) fell 0.3 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year due to the contraction of industrial activity, while in the January-March 2020 period it contracted 1.4 percent after the first symptoms of economic slowdown in the world because of the pandemic.

In a context of economic stagnation, the coronavirus pandemic has only catapulted downward the forecasts for economic growth from Mexico.

One of the hardest predictions is that of International Monetary Fund (IMF), which forecasts that the Mexican economy will fall 10.5 percent this year.

However, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, assured this Wednesday that the prediction of a fall of the IMF “is very pessimistic”, since he foresees a fast recovery.

“The most difficult quarter, without a doubt, is this: April, May and June. April, May and June ”, granted the President.

And after the disappearance of more than a million jobs formal in three months, said that in “July there will be no loss of employment.”

Estimates of Ve Por Más are, as of today, a fall in GDP of 7.1 percent in 2020, although they also draw an “alternative scenario” of more than 10 percent, in line with the IMF.

They consider that the economic rebound 2021 will be a minimum in Mexico, just a rise of 1.8 percent.

By June, as the country begins a cautious economic and social opening, the fall in GDP is estimated to be smaller.

According to Saldaña, the entry into force on July 1 of the trade agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) will not bring positive effects in the short term, although it is an opportunity to attract investment provided there is certainty.

