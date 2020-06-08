Germany, the engine of the European Union, continues to put a figure on the economic impact that the coronavirus has caused on its economy. The last known data is the Industrial production which has dropped 17.9% in April compared to the previous month and 25.3% compared to the same month in 2019, which represents the largest drop in almost thirty years.

In March, when restrictions on mobility and economic activity to combat the pandemic were generalized in many countries, the production of the industry had already suffered a decrease of 8.5% compared to February and 11.3% compared to the same month of last year.

The drop is the largest in the historical series, since January 1991, reported the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). The impact was especially strong in the automotive sector, since official data indicates that its production decreased in April by 74.6% compared to March.

Apart from industrial production itself, power generation fell 7.2% compared to March, and activity in the construction sector 4.2%

The Ministry of Economy stated in a statement that the fall in production registered in April has reached the lowest point of the crisis caused by the economic consequences of the pandemic.

«The lowest point of the conjunctural crisis has been reached. With the gradual relaxation of restrictions and the return to production of the automobile industry, the economic recovery will be underway, “said the ministry.

The main car manufacturers in Germany announced the interruption of production in mid-March due to the repercussions of the pandemic.

The main problem for the sector was the paralysis of the distribution chains of the component manufacturers. In early May, the sector resumed production, but it still faces the problem of falling orders abroad.

The industry expects that in the coming months a downward trend in production, although not as strong as in April and May.

The IFO economic institute, one of the main companies in Germany, anticipates that the production expectations index, which is based on a survey among industrialists, went from -51 points in April to -20.4 in May.