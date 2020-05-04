The fact that the news was foreseeable does not prevent it from being extraordinarily negative: the registrations of new cars during the past month of April suffered a historical drop of 96.5% compared to the same month of the previous year, due to the closure of dealerships due to the coronavirus pandemic. A crash that, logically, has also affected electric cars.

The stoppage of activity due to the state of alarm, decreed to try to stop the expansion of the coronavirus, forced to close dealers. The consequence at the enrollment level has been a historical decline, as expected, which has caused around 4,250 electric vehicle units to stop registering in the last six weeks, according to estimates by AEDIVE and GANVAM.

Although they descend, electric motorcycles are the only ones that manage to relatively overcome the crisis

More specifically, during the month of April, a total of 414 electric vehicles were registered, of which only 86 units corresponded to electric cars -which represents a decrease of 86.3% -. To put it in perspective, the same cars have been registered in a month as in a single day of previous normal months (January or February of this same year).

Those who have best avoided this crisis have been electric motorcycles, whose registrations decreased only 15%. More than three-quarters of the sales of electric vehicles last April corresponded to the two-wheel sector, and the main reason is found in the provisioning of fleets to respond to the shared motorcycle services, Overlooking the de-escalation. Silence Urban EcoMobility (Acciona) alone concentrates more than 260 units registered in April.

With these figures in hand, AEDIVE and GANVAM have downgraded its forecasts for the end of 2020. If before the year it was necessary to finish the exercise with some 65,000 units (+ 170%) of electric vehicles of all kinds to comply with the phases set out in the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC), the impact of the coronavirus may cut this number, in the worst case, up to around 28,000 units (+ 15%).

The total market falls 96.5% to 4,163 units

In general, the total market during April was 4,163 units, a decrease of 96.5% compared to the same month of 2019. All channels fell above 93 percent, being the most affected the private channel, with a collapse of 98.2% and only 823 registered units. Between January and April, the drop reached 47.8%, with around 90,000 units less compared to the first four months of 2019.

