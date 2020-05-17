Saturday May 16, 2020

At 16:00 hours the remembered duel will begin in which the albo team sealed their pass to the Copa Libertadores final. The trasandinos obtained the advantage in the Bombonera, but the box of Macul became unbeatable in the Monumental and obtained the necessary victory.

If your Saturday afternoon is boring after finishing the Bundesliga matches, don’t worry. In a few minutes, at 4:00 p.m., the open television channel MEGA on its Facebook and its official YouTube account will broadcast the historic duel between Colo Colo and Boca Juniors.

For today (05/16) soccer fans will be able to enjoy the first match of that elimination key. Colo Colo crossed the mountain range until he reached the mythical La Bombonera stadium to seek a favorable result.

Things did not go as expected and the ‘xeneize’ game won with a minimum victory. Hopes were still held for the albos who wanted to realize the continental dream.

Next Saturday, May 23, we will witness again one of the most remembered matches in South American football. A duel that had everything from luxuries, plays, goals, discussions and a pitched battle between both teams, fans and police.

A total lack of control that did not overshadow Colo Colo’s 3-1 victory that led them to the final of that tournament that they ended up raising. The team of Marcelo Barticciotto, Daniel Morón, Miguel Ramírez, Rubén Martínez, among other figures under the command of Mirko Jozic will once again demonstrate the good football that allowed them to lift the title in 1991.