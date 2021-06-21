Historical! Airspeeder EXA Series, the first flying car racing championship begins | Motor

Airpeeder has announced the Airspeeder EXA Series, the first ever flying car racing championship. There will be three races in 2021, in different countries.

Formula 1 is not just an automobile competition. It is used by major brands to test and develop technologies that are then applied to road cars. That is the goal that the Australian company Alauda Aeronautics has set itself, when organizing Airspeeder EXA Series, the first ever electric flying car racing championship.

Alauda has announced three races in 2021, which will take place in different countries, on air circuits that would be impossible for a car race. So maybe we can see a race on a lake, the sea, between the top of skyscrapers or on the side of a mountain with slopes impossible for a car.

In this video you can see one of the trainings with these flying racing cars, called Airspeeder:

Unlike other electric flying vehicles, which are designed for transportation, These Airspeeders are designed for competitive racing.

The Alauda Racing airspeeder is a high-performance drone with the capacity to transport a person at a height of 4 meters and a maximum weight of 100 Kilos. It weighs 250 Kilos and can reach a speed of 200 km / h.

It is equipped with 4 24KW motors with 32-inch propellers. Dispose of two 500KW batteries with an autonomy of 15 minutes.

As seen in the video, the idea is for the drones to stop in the pits but not to fill the gas tank, but to change the batteries.

It must be clear that in this first racing season Airspeed will not carry human pilots in their cockpitRather, mannequins with sensors that will measure acceleration forces and other parameters.

The objective of the three races in 2021 is to do all kinds of safety tests for, in 2022, start racing with human drivers inside these flying cars.

In this first Airspeeder EXA series there will be at least 4 international teams with 2 drivers each. These pilots will use a simulator, an exact replica of the real cockpit, and will pilot the flying cars remotely.

At the moment we do not have a date for the first race, but as we have said they want to contest three in 2021, so the first should not take long to arrive.

It will be interesting to see what this new competition gives of itself.