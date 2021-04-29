Historic Yerminator: know the latest feat of the Dominican Yermín Mercedes in MLB



The Dominican has shown perseverance and discipline at the plate.

Photo: David Banks / Getty Images

The explosive start to the season of rookie Yermín Mercedes it was not a matter of a week or two. More than 20 games later, the Dominican continues to exhibit numbers worthy of note, historical to be more specific.

‘Yerminator’ is hitting .427 by average after 21 games played. This batting average is the highest after the number of games mentioned by any player in major league history who debuted after 1900 (with a minimum of 75 batting appearances).

Yermín Merecedes has given 32 hits in 74 appearances – plus six tickets. He has 4 home runs, 5 doubles, and 15 RBIs. His outstanding performance has gone hand in hand with a great start to the season for the Chicago White Sox, who dream big: 12-10, second in the AL Central, two games behind the leader (Kansas City Royals).