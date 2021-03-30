Historic Westbrook triple-double!

03/30/2021

On at 09:23 CEST

EFE / SPORT.es

The base Russell westbrook gave his best full-player version by contributing 35 points, 21 assists and 14 rebounds, that left him with the sixteenth triple-double so far in the competition – league leader – and helped the Washington Wizards to beat the Indiana Pacers 132-124.

Westbrook’s numbers also represent a record in the NBA and it is that he achieved the first triple-double in history above 35 points and 20 assists.

Westbrook also claimed the career triple-doubles record for the franchise in just his 38th game with the Wizards, this occurred while his teammate and top scorer in the NBA, the shooting guard Bradley Beal, was left out with a right hip injury.

The eaves Darrell walker He had 15 triple-doubles in 283 games he played for Washington from 1987-1991.

The Japanese power forward Rui hachimura scored 26 points and the forward Chandler hutchison he had 18 in his debut for the Wizards, who won their second straight game after losing eight of nine.

Lithuanian power forward Domantas Sabonis He had a double-double of 35 points and 11 rebounds as the leader of the Pacers, who suffered the second loss in the last six games played.

The Pacers entered the game ninth in the Eastern Conference, two games ahead of the Chicago Bulls, last in the playoffs.

The Indiana team is now four games ahead of the Wizards, who started the day in thirteenth place.

The base Malcolm Brogdon he added 26 points as the second leading scorer for the Pacers, who lost the rebounding contest with the Wizards 37 to 55.

Neither team led by more than six points until the end of the fourth quarter.

Down six in the fourth period Westbrook and the Wizards edged the Pacers with a 22-8 run in the final 5:47 minutes, a stretch that began with a 13-0 run.