15 minutes. The trial with which thousands of Florida convicts seek to regain full voting rights entered the final phase on Wednesday, after making history for its celebration online and for the implications it is expected to have in the presidential elections in this contested state.

This Wednesday, attorneys for Governor Ron DeSantis (the defendant) and the plaintiffs – most of them low-income former African-American inmates forced to pay fines, fees and pending restitutions in order to vote – presented the final arguments during the hearing, which was telephonic for the press and the general public.

After nearly 3 hours, Judge Robert Hinkle promised to make a decision “as soon as possible.” This, in reference to the haste required by the electoral calendar and the voter registration, which in Florida expires on July 20.

The hearing this Wednesday covered the discrimination based on race and wealth, unemployment and inability to pay of the vast majority of these people, who have already served their sentences. The judge even emphasized the political affiliation of African-Americans as a possible variable. These historically lean towards the Democratic Party.

The joy that was short-lived

At least 1.4 million convicts benefited from what was a great victory in the 2018 elections: the approval of Amendment 4, which gave them back the right to vote.

But the joy was short-lived with a new law enacted months later by DeSantis. It obliges them, first, to pay the outstanding debts for legal costs before exercising that right again.

The legal challenge against this law began with 17 ex-convicts who alleged inability to pay those costs. Later, it was expanded to a class action lawsuit against DeSantis, who signed a law in 2019 that regulated the amendment and passed smoothly in a majority Republican legislature.

Mostly, those affected by the DeSantis law are African-American, including many women. They had to refrain from registering on the electoral roll in a year that defines whether or not President Donald Trump remains in the White House.

DeSantis’ defense, however, alleged Wednesday in court that the motivations for denying the vote were not due to racial discrimination.

Amendment 4, which obtained more than 64% approval, restored the voting rights of those inmates who completed their sentences. But those who committed violent crimes, such as murder or sexual crimes, were excluded.

Key election year

If Hinkle rules in favor of the plaintiffs, hundreds of thousands of new voters will be able to join the Florida electoral roll. Until last February, the state had a total of 13.7 million voters. Among them, 5.1 million Democrats, 4.8 million Republicans and 3.6 million independents.

Hinkle ruled preliminarily last October in favor of the then 17 plaintiffs. The decision was unsuccessfully appealed by DeSantis in an appeals court.

A panel of three judges then ruled that the requirement of paying the so-called Legal Financial Obligations (LFO) was “unconstitutional”, citing wealth discrimination.

In that sense, the plaintiffs’ lawyers criticized this Wednesday that the Government of Florida has not supported these potential voters with initiatives that help them pay these costs, after 7 months of said ruling and less than 6 months after the presidential elections.

Voting for these voters is crucial in Florida, a state that indiscriminately elects Democrats or Republicans by a narrow margin. In 2016, Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton with just 1.2 percentage points.

Trump, with legal residence in Florida and a regular visitor to the state, will face Joe Biden, the virtual Democratic nominee, who leads him by an average of 3.2 points in the latest preference polls in this state.

Tax for voting

The plaintiffs’ attorneys raised at trial that the obligations imposed by DeSantis, Trump’s political ally, are “punishment.” The reason: African Americans “just can’t afford it.”

One of the witnesses, Dan A. Smith of the University of Florida, noted that almost 80% of the more than 1 million convicts owe at least $ 500 in legal fees.

The civil lawsuit was filed by the Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), among other civil groups. They argue that the measure represents a step back from the time when citizens in some states had to pay a “tax” to exercise their right to vote.