Historic: Shohei Ohtani will achieve an achievement not seen since 1903



The Japanese will pitch and hit in the same game for the first time since joining the MLB.

Photo: Abbie Parr / Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani will achieve a milestone tonight. In the main game of the Sunday MLB game, the Japanese will be the starter for the Anaheim Angels, plus, will be located as second in the lineup to face the Chicago White Sox.

In the Major Leagues, a starter is in the top 2 of the batting order at the same time it has not happened since 1903, does exactly 118 years. More than a century passed for an athlete to achieve the feat again.

A pitcher batting in the top 2 of the lineup hasn’t happened in 118 years… Enter Shohei Ohtani. pic.twitter.com/qUjkxHM4AY – MLB (@MLB) April 4, 2021

Anaheim to go aggressive with Shohei Ohtani

Since coming to the United States, Ohtani did not hit the day before or the day after his start. And of course, much less the day it was scheduled to launch. But the strategy has changed for the Angels, who tested the same-day pitching and hitting formula twice in training camp.

What’s more, for Ohtani it is not an experiment: In Japan he did it multiple times with Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. Notably, the “oddity” of the matter is that the designated hitter spot is available, but Anaheim will use it to allow him to hit. He wants to hit. He can hit, hit well.

Jack Dunleavy was the last player to achieve what Ohtani will do tonight. It was September 7, 1903, he went 0-4 and allowed 7 runs and 12 hits after pitching a complete game.

“One of the reasons I like it is because I can help my own cause and score some runs that give me more confidence.“Said the 26-year-old Japanese star.