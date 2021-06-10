Historic Rudy Gobert: Third Best Defender of the Year Award

The pivot of Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert has managed to win for the third time in four years the award for Best Defensive Player of the Year in the NBA (DPOY). Gobert, who already won the award in 2018 and 2019, finished second last year after Giannis Antetokonmpo.

This year there has been no discussion in the voting: Gobert has finished first after obtaining 84 of the 100 votes for the first place. Second has been the base of Philadelphia 76ers Ben simmons (15 votes for first place) and third Draymond green (Golden State Warriors).

“It’s incredible, when I started playing basketball, if someone had ever told me that I was going to be the best defensive player in the league, I would never have believed it, leaving aside the three times,” commented the French pivot after receiving the award.

“It is difficult to express so much happiness in words, the first thing is to enjoy, and when you have a group of people who believe in you and work it is all easier. I am trying to write my own story, to enjoy my way, but to be among the four guys who have won the award at least three times is fantastic, “concluded Gobert.

Thankful for it all … the doubters, the supporters, and more importantly my teammates and all the amazing people around me that push me to be better everyday. We only getting started ——–. https://t.co/oqtgdZ9IKg – Rudy Gobert (@ rudygobert27) June 10, 2021

Select group

Thus, Gobert enters a select group of four players who have won the award for best player of the year at least three times. Is about Dikembe Mutombo Y Ben wallace (who succeeded four times) and Dwight howard (who received it three times). We will see if the French player can get any more. It looks like it does.