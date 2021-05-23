Historic return of Simone Biles with a Yurchenko Double Pike

05/23/2021 at 11:59 AM CEST

EFE

Legendary American Gymnast Simone biles He returned to competition last night after 19 months in Indianapolis and did it through the big door by completing a Yurchenko Double Pike during his victorious participation in the United States Classic.

No other gymnast had performed that move. The 24-year-old Olympic and world champion built so much momentum that she took a couple of big jumps upon landing before also showing her relief and satisfaction at what she achieved.

Appearing in her first gymnastics tournament since October 2019, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist once again asserted her dominance.

On the balance beam he received a score of 14,850 and followed up with an even more electric floor exercise with a remix of the title track from “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.” He again topped the list with a score of 14,250.

As USA Gymnastics noted, two of the movements performed were named after Biles. However, the most important moment came in the third event.

Biles She was trying a Yurchenko Double Pike, a move that had never been performed by a woman in competition, and she succeeded.

“I was just thinking: do it like when you train. Don’t try to overdo anything, because I have a tendency as soon as I raise my hand to dominate things,” he stated Biles to NBC after the tournament. “I’m proud of how things turned out, although it was a bit difficult.”

The Yurchenko Double Pike is one of the most difficult movements in gymnastics. It is named after the Soviet gymnast Natalia Yurchenko, and consists of the athlete reaching the horse with a back pirouette, and then doing a double turn with her legs stretched out.

Yes Biles achieves it at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer, the movement will get its name. Biles He has practiced it for years and, although he knows it is dangerous, he has finally shown it in an official competition.

The final event of the night, the uneven bars, was the only one where Biles he did not have the best score, due to a fall in the middle of a routine.

Even with a 15th place in the asymmetric, Biles he won with a total score of 58,400.

Biles will attempt to become the first woman to win consecutive Olympic gold medals since Vera Caslavska did in 1964 and 1968.

With the presence of Biles secured on the United States Olympic Team, the other venues remain up in the air, though Jordan Chiles, second in this competition, she is making merits to join her friend and training partner in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old proved that her win at the Winter Cup in February was no accident. Chilies finished second overall (57,100) behind Biles and was among the top four in each of the devices.

DiCello came in third, boosted by a win at the bars. The 17-year-old was on the list to make it to the Olympics a year ago, but said the decision to bring the games to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic helped her because it gave her time to add difficulty to her routines. necessary to excel in a crowded and talented field.

Like the 2017 world champion Morgan hurd, 19, who is also looking to be in Tokyo this summer.