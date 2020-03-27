I have no doubt that since you are reading this article, you are interested in the latest technology. Surely, since they have been with us for many years, you have in your possession a TV with smart capabilities or what would be defined as internet connectivity and the extension of your mobile phone or tablet to your living room.

Nevertheless, many are the homes that hold today with televisions that are too old behind their backs. In these cases, normally, the logical recommendation would be to buy a Google Chromecast. Amazon has lagged behind the Mountain View company and until a few years ago it had not entered this small market, with Apple as another of the rivals to consider. The arrival of this device from the company of Jeff Bezos has turned out to be a breath of fresh air. If you are interested or interested in acquiring an Amazon Fire TV Stick, now is the ideal time.

Discounts for long quarantines

As you will already know, but that’s what we are for, Amazon has, nowadays, two models of Fire TV Stick. First of all, since it is the cheapest and one of the most purchased on the online sales platform, I will tell you about the Amazon Fire TV Stick offer. At its usual price, which stands at 39.99 euros, it would be necessary to make a 38% discount, with what You can buy this product for 24.99 euros, in an offer that is only valid within Spanish territory.

If you already are holder of a television with 4K resolution, I think the option you should opt for is the one that lowers the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, that if you try to say it in one shot, it makes your mouth dry like a desert in the middle of August. Its usual price, which reaches 59.99 euros, has a reduction also considerable, that stands at 15%, and that makes it possible to buy this smart device for 44.99 euros. It should be remembered that if you are Prime subscriber, you will not pay for the shipping costs, in addition to the considerable added benefit of enjoying all the content that Amazon Prime Video offers.

To finish, for if you are not yet fully convinced or convinced of the benefits of the device for TVs from Amazon, I could tell you that it includes, as you have already seen in the images above, a remote control, with the particularity that you will find the company’s virtual assistant, Alexa, inside. You will enjoy the best multimedia content platforms, such as YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Disney +, Apple TV, Movistar + or DAZN. Too you will have the functionalities of a company smart speaker, with which you can turn on the lights in your living room, use the Alexa skills or check the time. Your television could become a screen to view the camera in the baby’s room, to convert a computer monitor into a smart device or to control your home in a big way. The best? Than now you have an irresistible discount to be able to unleash the best technology in your home.

