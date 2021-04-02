Historic players who never won the Liga MX title

There are multiple players who have dominated Liga MX with countless league titles such as Carlos Hermosillo, Cristobal Ortega, Alfredo Tena, Hernán Cristante, Gignac and others, there is the other side of the coin, those players who could never be champions.

There are countless cases of players who had a pass without pain or glory through the MX League, however, there are those who did everything they could to win and never got it.

One of the still active players who have not been able to achieve the league title is the Cruz Azul goalkeeper, Jesus Crown, who has worn 3 shirts in Liga MX and has not been able to lift the title despite having reached 4 finals, all lost.

Gerardo Torrado, who played for Pumas and Cruz Azul, could not lift the league title either, being one of the historical ones who failed to win.

Foreigners like Salvador Cabañas, Loco Abreu, Chelito Delgado, Walter Gaitán, Fantasma Figueroa Tito Villa, Matías Alustiza and Rubén Omar RomanoDespite their long career in Mexico and having left their mark on their teams, they do not have a Liga MX title.

Other cases of Mexicans who went to soccer in Europe without being champions are Framework Fabian, Andrew Saved, Héctor Herrera and Chicharito, they have never won a Liga MX.

