Historic penalties bring glory to Villarreal

05/27/2021 at 12:24 AM CEST

Villarreal touched the sky of Europe through the most epic of roads. The 1-1 draw in the 120 minutes of play, courtesy of the goals of Gerard Moreno and Cavani, led to an absolutely historic penalty shoot-out. Up to 21 penalties were taken without any failure. The 11 Villarreal footballers on the pitch converted theirs, playing in the abyss. And the same did Manchester United until the last one arrived, David De Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper will remain as the villain of the night, unable to stop any penalty, nor to convert his own, saved by Rulli. The Europa League went to Emery’s.

VILE

MUN

Villarreal CF

Rulli; Foyth (Mario Gaspar, M.88), Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza (Alberto Moreno, M.88); Pino (Alcácer, M.77), Capoué (Raba, M.120), Parejo, Trigueros (Moi Gómez, M.77); Gerard Moreno, Bacca (Coquelin, M.60).

Manchester United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka (Mata, M.120), Bailly (Tuanzebe, M.115), Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay (Telles, M.120), Pogba (James, M.116); Greenwood (Fred, M.100), Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani.

Goals

1-0 M.29 Gerard Moreno; 1-1 M.55 Cavani. Penalties: 1-0 Gerard Moreno; 1-1 Kill; 2-1 Raba; 2-2 Telles; 3-2 Alcacer; 3-3 Bruno Fernandes; 4-3 Alberto Moreno; 4-4 Rashford; 5-4 Even; 5-5 Cavani; 6-5 Moi Gomez; 6-6 Fred; 7-6 Albiol; 7-7 James; 8-7 Coquelin; 8-8 Shaw; 9-8 Mario Gaspar; 9-9 Tuanzebe; 10-9 Pau Torres; 10-10 Lindelof; 11-10 Rulli; 11-10 De Gea.

Referee

Clement Turpin (France). TA: Capoué (M.54), Foyth (M.84) / Bailly (M.82).

Stadium

Polsat Plus Arena (Gdansk, Poland). 9,500 spectators.

A spectacular prize for a Villarreal that won the first final in its history, even if it didn’t seem like it. Those of Unai emery dominated at the start, stifling the creativity of Bruno fernandes, and United found no way out. The ‘groguets’ did have them instead, who punished with set pieces, the recurring trauma of Solskjaer’s men. Parejo served a lateral foul, and Gerard Moreno He beat Shaw and Lindelof to put the toe of his right boot and open the scoring. The award for the ability to nullify the Red Devils throughout the first half, who did not stop crashing into a Albiol imposing in defense. But if the initial 45 minutes were from Villarreal, Manchester United did not take long to show that the second half would be theirs.

Unassisted in the first half, Cavani he met the goal without expecting it. It came in another lateral foul that Villarreal’s defense cleared, but without covering the rebound. Hunted it down Rashford on the front. His shot was stopped in a sea of ​​legs, but left Rulli sold on the ground. A gift for you Cavani to pick up will push the dead ball into the net. Matador’s sixth goal in five games in the Europa League.

Unai Emery saw what was coming. United found their moment, and the Spanish coach protected himself even more by taking out Coquelin. It was not enough to contain McTominay, the engine last night of those of Solskjaer who pressed to go back. Shaw It became a dagger on the left and the Villarreal media line could not reduce spaces. Cavani continued to threaten, this time with a header that only stopped Pau Torres ‘body, and Pogba tried on the edge of 90’, but Villarreal resisted.

United ended the accounts fair, in part because Solskjaer made no changes until extra time, shows the lack of confidence of the coach on his bench. Emery equalized forces with the entries of Moi Gómez and Alcácer, and as soon as the clash entered extra time it tempered. The English completed the five changes in the addition, perhaps already thinking about penalties, an inevitable consequence. Heaven for one, hell for the other. The flames eventually swallowed De Gea, and the sky over Gdansk turned ‘groguet’.