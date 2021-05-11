Historic night in Atlanta! Westbrook sets new NBA triple-doubles record



Westbrook managed to overtake former player Oscar Robertson in the Wizards’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Photo: Casey Sykes / Getty Images

Russell westbrook broke the NBA record for triple-doubles this Monday to consummate number 182 of his career in the best basketball in the world.

Brodie went for 28 points, 13 rebounds, and 21 assists on this history-making night in Atlanta! 1️⃣8️⃣2️⃣ # WizHawks | @ russwest44 pic.twitter.com/hImdyKPwPB – Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 11, 2021

Westbrook managed to overcome former player Oscar Robertson in the loss of the Wizards against Atlanta Hawks. Despite the bitter drink from the fall, the point guard finished the game 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds. Notably, Robertson’s record was set in March 1974, but now the brand has a new owner.

Congratulations from the greats

Allen Iverson wrote on his Twitter profile: “I just saw history being made! Russel Westbrook broke a record that no one thought he would break. Well deserved!”.

Just watched history being made !!! Congratulations @ russwest44 on breaking a record NO ONE thought would be broken. Well deserved, keep it up killa! #MindBlowing #Unreal #Unbelievable #VideoGameNumbers #MrTripleDouble pic.twitter.com/t4QBKOQeWN – Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) May 11, 2021

Magic johnson, who is third all-time in triple-doubles with 138, said: “Congratulations on passing Oscar Robertson and becoming the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles!”

Magic Johnson. / Getty Images

Current Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd referred to Westbrook as “Mr. Triple-Double ”.

“What a feat,” said Kidd, who is fourth all-time with 107 triple-doubles. “Amazing. You left me a long time ago. But you’re going down like Mr. Triple-Double. “

LeBron James, who has 99 career triple-doubles, showed Westbrook his respect.

“It’s an incredible feat,” said James. “Someone had to do it. Why not you Awesome brother. Impressive”.