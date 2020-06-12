We are at the doorstep of the weekend and that means a new installment of Cazando Gangas, the weekly space of Applesfera that is published every Friday and in which we collect the best Apple product deals, whether for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers and accessories or peripherals. Let’s start!

IPhone Deals

iPhone SE (2020)

The latest Apple smartphone recovers the iconic design of the iPhone 8 and adds the very powerful Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, the same that we can find in the iPhone 11 Pro. This chip is accompanied by 3 GB of RAM, so it goes leftover to offer great performance. The iPhone SE (2020) has a 4.7 “Retina IPS LCD screenIt incorporates a 12 MP main camera with portrait mode and Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the home button. The version with 256 GB of internal storage (the highest) is reduced on eBay, with shipping from Spain, to 659.00 euros 599.00 euros.

APPLE IPHONE SE 2020 256GB RED RETINA HD / A13 BIONIC / LTE / 12M

iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 Pro is one of the most expensive smartphones in the Apple catalog. It is one of the first to incorporate a 5.8 “Super Retina XDR OLED display where the content looks better than ever. Inside we have the Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, the latest chip for Apple smartphones that is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. In addition, it is also the first time that we see the triple 12 MP rear camera. The configuration is completed by the 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Face ID. It is much cheaper on eBay with shipping from Spain: 1,159.00 euros 999.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro – 64GB – Silver (Unlocked) A2215 (CDMA + GSM)

iPhone 11

Another terminal with great value for money is the iPhone 11. Launched in September 2019, this device incorporates a Large Liquid Retina IPS LCD 6.1 screen to consume multimedia content, the Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM memory, dual 12 MP main camera and 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with the Face ID facial recognition based security system. We have a 64 GB discount on TuImeiLibre for 809.00 euros 679.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) – in Black

iPhone XS Max

The iPhone XS Max was the first Apple smartphone to incorporate a gigantic 6.5 “Super Retina OLED display, ideal for those who usually watch YouTube videos, series or movies on mobile. It has the Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, dual 12 MP main camera and 7 MP TrueDepth front with Face ID. 64 GB we have it much cheaper in TuImeiLibre for 879.00 euros 669.00 euros.

Apple iPhone XS Max (64GB) – in space gray

iPhone XS

Last generation Apple smartphones are still very powerful terminals to keep in mind if we are looking to get a new terminal. The iPhone XS has a high-quality 5.8 “Super Retina OLED display, Inside we find the Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, dual 12 MP main camera and a 7 MP TrueDepth front with Face ID. It is at a great price on TuImeiLibre: 999.00 euros 589.00 euros.

Apple iPhone XS (64GB) – Silver

Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm

The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the company’s most important Apple smartwatches by introducing a slight redesign and incorporating pioneering health-related features such as fall detection and ECG for electrocardiograms. Although Apple no longer sells it officially, it can still be purchased in some stores, such as MediaMarkt, which sells it through its eBay profile for 399.00 euros.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS, 44mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Strap

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 40mm

A newer model, and the latest available in the market, is the Apple Watch Series 5, which incorporates all the novelties introduced in previous generations and adds the function of always-on screen, the compass, international emergency calls and the 32 GB internal storage. It is also available on MediaMarkt, which sells it on one of their eBay profiles for € 449.00 € 419.00.

Apple Watch Series 5, W3 Chip, 40mm, GPS, Special Gray Aluminum Case, Black Dep Strap

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 40mm

The Apple Watch Series 5 model in this offer is very similar to the previous one, only this one incorporates Cellular connectivity, so it is possible to contract a data plan for him with which to make calls and receive messages without taking the iPhone with us, as well as playing streaming music from Apple Music. It is heavily discounted, once again, on MediaMarkt sold by one of their eBay profiles for € 549.00 € 492.00.

Apple Watch Series 5, W3 Chip, 40mm, GPS + Cellular, Space Gray Aluminum

IPad Deals

iPad Pro (2020) 12.9 “

Apple released a few weeks ago the new generation of its most powerful tablet, the iPad Pro (2020). In this offer we have the version with 12.9 “large IPS LCD Retina display, Apple A12Z Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 6 GB of RAM, four speakers, dual main camera with LiDAR sensor and compatibility with the second generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard. The 1 TB version is very low on Amazon and has reached its historical minimum price: 1,649.00 euros 1,484.10 euros.

New Apple iPad Pro (12.9 Inch, with Wi-Fi and 1 TB) – Space Gray (4th generation)

iPad Pro (2020) 11 “

We also have the iPad Pro (2020) on offer with 11 “Retina IPS LCD display, with the same characteristics as the previous one, although this time it has an internal storage of 256 GB. It is also its lowest price on Amazon: 989.00 euros 890.10 euros.

New Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch, with Wi-Fi and 256 GB) – Space Gray (2nd generation)

iPad (2019)

If we are not going to take advantage of the iPad Pro offered above, we also have a cheaper iPad (2019). This is the entry-level tablet model, and although its features are more modest, it still has enough power to perform such heavy tasks as 4K video editing. Has a 10.2 “IPS LCD Retina display, Apple A10 Fusion processor with 3 GB of RAM, 8 MP main camera and compatibility with the first generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. It’s on eBay with shipping from Germany much cheaper for 379.00 euros 289.00 euros.

Apple iPad 2019 (10.2 “, Wi-Fi, 32GB)

Mac Deals

MacBook Pro (2020)

The laptop aimed at the professional field of Apple with 13.3 “Retina True Tone display It has been updated in this model of MacBook Pro (2020) with the Magic Keyboard, which comes to solve the problems generated by the previous ones with a butterfly mechanism. This model has an 8th generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage. It is on Amazon for 1,749.00 euros 1,699.00 euros.

New Apple MacBook Pro (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Magic Keyboard) – Space Gray

Mac mini (2020)

Apple’s smallest desktop computer, the Mac mini (2020) maintains the design and configuration of the previous model, although this version has increased the base storage capacity and reduced its price. We have it with a quad-core Intel Core i3 processor with 128 GB and 8 GB of RAM for 899.00 euros 739.00 euros. Remember that it does not incorporate a monitor, keyboard or mouse.

Apple Mac mini (Intel Core i3 3-core processor at 3, 6 GHz, 128GB)

Accessories offers

AirPods Pro

Apple’s latest fully wireless Bluetooth headphones, the AirPods Pro, have exclusive features never seen before in a brand of headphones. They have active noise cancellation, ambient mode and resistance to water and sweat. In addition, it has an H1 chip and the “Hey Siri” function. They are discounted on eBay with shipping from Spain for 279.00 euros 209.00 euros.

Apple AirPods Pro MWP22ZM / A

Powerbeats headphones

The Powerbeats by Beats by Dr. Dre are headphones designed specifically for athletes looking to accompany their workouts with music or podcasts. They have one autonomy of up to 15 hours per charge, they are sweat resistant and integrate the H1 chip. They are discounted on Amazon at 149.95 euros 134.99 euros.

Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Headphones – Apple H1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 15 Hours of Uninterrupted Sound, Sweat-Resistant Plugs – Black (Latest Model)

HomePod

Apple’s smart speaker, the HomePod, has a sound quality that stands out above the rest and equates to higher-priced models. Emits 360º sound and integrates the Siri voice assistant. It is powerful, as it contains the A8 chip and 1 GB of RAM. It is compatible with Apple Music, radio stations and you can send content from an iPhone, iPad or Mac with AirPlay 2. On eBay we have it with shipping from Spain for 329.00 euros 275.00 euros. The seller claims that it has only been taken out of the box for testing.

More offers?

Listen to your favorite songs with Apple Music, Apple’s subscription music service compatible with iPhone, iPad and Mac, now with a three-month free trial. Then only 9.99 euros a month.

With Amazon Prime You will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year, with a 30-day free trial. Access original Amazon Prime Video series, film and documentary productions with the free trial month. You have 60 days free of Kindle Unlimited, a million titles accessible from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. You can try it free for two months, saving us 19.98 euros. And with Amazon Music Unlimited, millions of songs free for 90 days.