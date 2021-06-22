Historic: In LGBTIQ pride month, Las Vegas Raiders defender Carl Nassib became the first openly gay active NFL player



Nassib will donate $ 100,000 to the Trevor Project, an organization that prevents suicides in young members of the LGBTQ community.

Photo: Ethan Miller / .

In the LGBTIQ pride month, Carl nassib, American football player, took a historic step in the fight for equality, especially in sports: Las Vegas Raiders defender publicly expressed that he is gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so.

“I am Carl Nassib, and I am going to take a short moment to say that I am gay. I’ve thought about this for a long time, but finally I felt comfortable saying it… I don’t do this for attention, I think representation and visibility are very important. I hope that one day these types of videos will not be necessary. But until then, I’ll do my best to cultivate the culture of acceptance.“Nassib said through his Instagram account.

Carl Nassib confessed that he waited for this moment for 15 years, and that thanks to the support of his family and friends he felt comfortable to say publicly that he is gay. He also thanked the support given by the NFL, players and coaches of the guild: “From the beginning, I have been treated with the utmost respect and acceptance“, he claimed.

Also, to support the LGBTQ community, Nassib will donate $ 100,000 to Trevor Project, a non-profit organization that works to prevent suicides in young members of the LGBTQ community in the United States.

In the text that accompanies his post on Instagram, he thanks those who made it possible for him to have the opportunity to tell his story. Finally, he was interested in continuing to learn and fight for the equality of the LGBTQ community.

Carl nassib He made his NFL debut in 2016 at the age of 23. He defended the Cleveland Browns for two seasons. He was then acquired by the Tampa Bay Buccaners, a franchise in which he played until 2019. On March 27, 2020, he signed a three-year, $ 25 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.