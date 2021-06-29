Historic heat wave suffocates northeastern US and Canada

COVID-19 vaccination schools and clinics closed and a qualifying athletics event for the Olympic Games postponed: Western Canada and parts of the United States (USA) suffered historical temperature records, triggered by a heat wave of unusual intensity.

In Portland (Oregon) and Seattle (Washington State), two large cities in the northwestern United States known for their normally cold and humid climate, the temperature reached its highest level in recorded history (1940).

It reached 46.1 degrees Celsius at the Portland airport (after a record 44.4 degrees the day before) and 41.6 degrees in Seattle, according to the US Weather Service (NWS).

“This level of heat is extremely dangerous,” warned the NWS.

But western Canada took the crown and the town of Lytton, in British Columbia, broke the country’s all-time high, with a temperature of 47.9 degrees Celsius.

“A prolonged, dangerous and historic heat wave will persist for all this week”Environment Canada warned, issuing alerts for British Columbia, Alberta and parts of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and the Northwest Territories.