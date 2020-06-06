Facebook and Google, two of the largest technology firms in the world, they were victims of billionaires robberies perpetrated by a Evaldas Rimasauskas, a 50 year old Lithuanian, who acknowledged being responsible for the thefts.

Total, the social network most used in the world suffered the theft of 99 million dollarswhile the American multinational specialized in services and products related to the Internet, lost $ 23 million.

As it did? The man pleaded guilty of having stolen those amounts after send bogus purchase order invoices to both firms, so that could face up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 29.

Last week, Rimasauskas, who sent false invoices between 2013 and 2015, he declared guilty of aggravated identity theft, fraud, and money laundering charges in the United States.

What was your modus operandi? I emailed fake invoices for products I had not purchased and had not been deliveredas well as fake contracts and letters, apparently signed by tech executives and with fake corporate stamps engraved with the names of the companies to present to the banks.

Furthermore, Rimasauskas also falsified emails that appeared to have been sent by executives of California companies.

Thus, managed to get both companies to pay him a total of 122 million through bank transfers for the alleged purchase orders to Quanta Computer, an alleged hardware company based in Taiwan.

According to the . agency, The man, who was running the alleged Asian manufacturer, also registered another company with the same name in Latvia, according to a complaint filed in 2016 at the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York..

It also opened several bank accounts in Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, and Hungary to receive the fraudulent payments.

“As Evaldas Rimasauskas admitted today, he devised a blatant plan to strip US companies of $ 100 million, and then transferred those funds to bank accounts around the world,” said Geoffrey S. Berman, the US attorney for the Southern District. from New York.

Rimasauskas was extradited from Lithuania to the United States in 2017. According to court documents, he agreed to return US $ 50 million, although it is not clear what happened or what will happen to the other 73 million.