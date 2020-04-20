US crude oil fell to its lowest level since 1986 on Monday, at a time when stocks are approaching saturation due to falling global demand for the coronavirus pandemic.

Compounding his descent into hell, around 5:00 p.m. GMT, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) barrel for May delivery, which was trading last Monday on Monday, was down more than 50% and stood at $ 7.85 a unit. In 2011, it was worth $ 114.

In the case of Texas due June, the drop is much smaller, up to $ 24.76.

The crash affected the New York Stock Exchange, which opened lower this Monday: the Dow Jones fell 1.99% and the Nasdaq 1.12%.

On its side, the North Sea barrel of Brent, benchmark for the European market, fell 6.5% to $ 26.27 a barrel at 13:30 GMT.

Oil markets have plummeted in recent weeks to their lowest level in almost 20 yearsYes, because blockades and travel restrictions around the world have a strong impact on demand.

The crisis worsened after Saudi Arabia, OPEC member, will launch a price war with Russia, who is not a member of this organization.

The two countries ended the dispute earlier this month by agreeing, together with other states, reduce production by almost 10 million barrels per day to boost markets affected by the virus.

But prices kept falling. Analysts estimate that the cuts are not enough to offset the massive drop in demand.

“Crude prices continued under pressure”, ANZ bank notes in a note.

“Although OPEC has accepted an unprecedented reduction in production, the market is flooded with oil.” he added, referring to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC partners.

“There is still fear that storage facilities in the United States are running out of capacity.”, estimates the bank.

Renta4 analysts explain that this decrease in WTI is due to fear among investors of US lack of capacity to store the crude, and this, in a context of sharp cut in demand due to the stoppage of activity, a consequence of the coronavirus.

Likewise, Renta4 analysts add, to this is added the cut in supply approved by OPEC + in early April, of about 9.7 million barrels per day, which “The market considers insufficient”.

WTI “unhooked” from Brent

Michael McCarthy, CMC Markets expert, claims that the fall of the WTI “evidences an excess” of the crude reserves in the Cushing terminal (Oklahoma, southern United States).

The US benchmark is now “unhooked” from Brent, benchmark for European oil, and “the gap between the two has reached its highest level in a decade ”, stressed.

The United States Energy Information Administration reported that Oil reserves rose 19.25 million barrels last week.

WTI’s barrel contract for May delivery ends soon, meaning those who have it must find physical buyers. But reserves have already increased enormously in the United States in recent weeks, and so they will have to lower their prices.

Sukrit Vijayakar, analyst at Trifecta Consultants, stresses that American refineries fail to transform crude oil quickly enough, which explains why there are fewer buyers and reserves that increase.

“I think very soon we will test the lowest levels since 1998 around $ 11”added Jeffrey Halley, market analyst for OANDA consulted by ., on his side.

European stock markets close on the rise

The main European stock markets closed on Monday in green, except Madrid, driven by the progressive start-up of several economies on the continent, and despite the sharp drop in oil prices.

The index CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.65%, the London FTSE, 0.45% and the Dax from Frankfurt, 0.47%.

In Milan, the FTSE MIB ended the session gaining just 0.05%.

In the Madrid square, the Instead, the Ibex-35 lost 0.64%.