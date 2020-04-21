The Mexico’s currency and the stock market fell on Monday by a sharp decline in oil prices and after the cut to sovereign and state oil company Pemex credit ratings by Fitch and Moody’s last week.

Mexican markets plummeted on the first day of trading after Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the sovereign and Petroleos Mexicanos rating on Friday.

For many, Moody’s decision was long overdue and came just after the downgrades by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. But the cuts still highlighted Mexico’s relative weakness on a negative day for emerging markets.

“The sales are creating a new negative feeling towards Mexican assets”, said Brendan McKenna, a New York-based strategist at Wells Fargo. “Fitch downgraded the rating last week as well, and I assume additional Pemex downgrades are on the way.”

The Mexican peso fell 1.2% on the day, leading losses in emerging markets, while pemex bonds with maturity in 2027 they fell 1.3%. Meanwhile, Mexico’s sovereign bond and equity benchmark indexes fell nearly 0.9%.

Amid falling oil prices and a rapidly expanding pandemic, Moody’s cut Pemex bonds to the junk level. In their sovereign decision, analysts cited the oil company as one of the reasons for the weak sovereign outlook. Pemex is the world’s most indebted oil company, and has struggled to reverse production declines for more than a decade.

Oil fell to lowest level since 1986As the deadly pandemic threatens to erase a decade of demand growth. Since the beginning of the year, oil prices have fallen by more than 80%, or US $ 50 per barrel.

* The local currency was trading at 24,060 per dollar, down 1.63% from 23.6710 pesos in the . benchmark price on Friday. Hours earlier, in international operations, it depreciated to 24,1820 units.

* The benchmark S & P / BMV IPC share index fell 0.93% to 34,421.79 points.

* On Friday, the Moody’s agency lowered Mexico’s credit rating and sent the state Pemex to “trash”, in line with Fitch shares, which cut the sovereign note on Wednesday and also that of the oil company on Friday.

* “The rising cost of Mexican indebtedness will deepen the country’s inability to navigate the economic recession and diminish the prospects for the recovery of the Mexican peso in the short and medium term horizon,” Monex Europe said in a report.

* Meanwhile, crude oil fell on Monday in a session in which barrel futures in the United States touched their lowest level since 1999, due to concerns about the soon fill of crude storage capacity.

* In the debt market, the yield on the 10-year bond rose eight basis points to 7.01%, while the 20-year rate added six, to 7.83%.

Pemex loses OPEC victory due to downgrades: Mexico Fixed Income

The Petróleos Mexicanos bonds extended losses last week when two downgrades overshadowed Mexico’s political victory at the OPEC + meeting.

The bonds sold by the oil producer fell 2.5% in the period, which implied an average gain of 2% in Mexico’s corporate bonds, as Fitch Ratings downgraded the company to BB- and Moody’s Investors Service lowered its garbage rating on Friday. Both credit rating companies cited the coronavirus impacts and falling oil prices.

The Mexican peso fell 1.2% when markets reopened on Monday, following a fall in oil and leading losses in emerging market currencies.

The rating cuts ruined what could have been a week of good news for Pemex after the president’s administration Andrés Manuel López Obrador faced the OPEC + nations and he convinced them to allow him to reduce production much less than the others.

Still, the first sale of dollar-denominated corporate debt in Mexico since the coronavirus panic began in February attracted strong demand. The sale of $ 1.75 billion from Banco Santander México, the price of which was set after the market closed on Tuesday, had a demand three times higher than the offer.

On another positive note, Mexican swap rates and government bonds fell between 20 and 40 basis points on the curve last week.

“Long-term swap rates and bond yields are ignoring, for now, the nation’s deteriorating long-term credit quality.”said George Lei, FX strategist at Bloomberg. “This can be seen as a vote of confidence from foreigners, who still own more than half of Mexico’s local currency bonds.”

