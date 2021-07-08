Historic defeat of Roger Federer at Wimbledon

07/07/2021 at 7:41 PM CEST

Roger Federer said goodbye to Wimbledon, maybe for the last time. In one of his worst games since he returned from injury, the Swiss succumbed to the Pole. Hubert Hurkacz (6-3, 7-6 (4) and 6-0), in his first three-set loss at the All England Club in 19 years.

To go back to the last time the Swiss left the tournament without winning at least one set, you have to go to 2002, when he lost against Mario Ancic. That was a Federer who had yet to lift a Grand Slam. With the defeat on Wednesday he can close his account at 20 and allow both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to surpass him in the historic classification that defines the best in history.

It was a terrible match for Basel, immersed in a cloud of unforced errors (30) that made him always go in tow of his rival, a gunner who already knows what it is to succeed in the Miami Masters 1,000 and who knew what it was like to face Federer. But when he yielded at Indian Wells 2019, he was still tender, quite the opposite of this Wednesday, before a center-back excited to play his second idol, only behind Andy Murray.

The center court, bursting with 100% capacity, witnessed Federer’s capitulation, after a bad first set, a worse tiebreaker, crowned with a horrible slip on the net, and a dismal third set. Federer left Wimbledon with the fifth 6-0 of his career against. The first since the 2008 Roland Garros final, the first on grass since Queen’s 1999.

A terrible farewell to the eight-time Wimbledon winner, who is leaving one month and one day away from his 40th birthday and the oldest player to reach the quarter-finals.

The central ended up crying out for “one more year.”