Historic change in the NCAA: Athletes can earn money through their own image

College sports in the United States have taken a giant leap in the last 48 hours (including basketball). As the president of the NCAA, Mark Emmert, a new regulation has been made official by which athletes can start making money and profit through their own image, something that until now they had completely prohibited.

The decision has been made with the aim of taking university sport to the next level: from the ‘amateur’ level to the professional level. Some of the ways athletes can earn money are as follows: