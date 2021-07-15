Historic change in the awarding of the Olympic medals!

07/15/2021 at 8:04 PM CEST

The Tokyo Games are going to be very different from all the previous ones. The lack of public, the extreme security measures against the coronavirus and, in a historic decision, a change in the traditional award ceremony with the presentation of medals.

Thus, the president of the IOC, Thomas Bach, confirmed these news: the medalists will receive their medals in hand and they will be in charge of hanging them around their neck, unlike what happened until now, when the authority chosen for the ceremony was in charge of doing it.

“Olympic medals will not be worn around the neck of the winnersInstead, they will be delivered to the athlete on a tray and then the athlete will put it on, “Bach said.

“It will also ensure that the person in charge of placing the medal in the corresponding tray does it equipped with disinfected gloves so that the athlete can be sure that no one touched it before them, “he added.

According to Bach himself, this will mean a “very significant change” in the traditional awarding of medals. In addition, the highest representative of the International Olympic Committee indicated that “there will be no handshakes and no hugs during the ceremony“.