The Hisilicon of Huawei or the Exynos of Samsung They are examples of chipsets, processors created by the same company that will use them. In this case, Huawei and Samsung use them on their own devices such as their smartphones, giving them extra freedom by not having to commission their production to an external Third Party. This represents a productive and economic advantage for companies, an advantage that Apple has just gained today with a truly historic announcement for its Mac.

Mac Apple Silicon

In the framework of the event WWDC20 celebrated today, after talking about its operating systems, Apple has surprised with the announcement – expected on the other hand but certainly on the air – that will start to produce its own chipsets for its Mac computers: Apple Silicon, which in this way become an alternative to Intel processors that all Apple devices, from MacBook to iMac, mounted.

For more than a decade, the Apple design team has been building and refining the company’s SoCs, thereby achieving a scalable architecture tailored for their devices and wearables such as the Phone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

The advantage of the new Apple Silicon is that they are based on this architecture precisely, which will give the new Mac computers improved performance that means not having to make one application for Apple mobile devices and another for computers, but the iPhone and iPad apps will be compatible with Macs that mount the Apple Silicon chipset.

In addition, access to technologies such as the neural motor will make the Mac an ideal platform for developers to use machine learning. This will also create a common architecture across all Apple products, making it very easy for developers to write and optimize software for the entire Apple ecosystem.

Create a more unique ecosystem between Apple devices

In this way, developers can easily convert their existing applications to work with Apple Silicon computers, taking advantage of their more powerful technology and performance. Also, for the first time, developers can make their iOS and iPadOS apps available on Mac without any extra modifications.

To help developers get started with Apple silicon, Apple also launches the Universal Application Quick Start Program, which provides documentation access, forum support, beta versions of macOS Big Sur and Xcode 12, and limited use of a Developer Transition Kit (DTK), a development system for Mac based on the A12Z Bionic System on a Chip (SoC) from Apple.

Will continue to support Mac computers with Intel

Apple plans to have the first Mac computers with the Apple Silicon ready by the end of this year 2020, and complete the full transition from Intel to Apple Silicon in about 2 years. Of course Apple will continue “supporting and releasing new versions of MacOS for Intel-based Macs for years to come. ”

Actually has new Mac products in development that will continue to mount Intel processors. But the idea is to move that all your computer catalog uses Apple Silicon, and thus create a more effective ecosystem between all its products.