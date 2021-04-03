Historic beating to the Warriors, who fall from … 53 points

TORONTO RAPTORS 130 – 77 GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Pascal Siakam, with 36 points, was decisive in the resounding victory of the Raptors against the Warriors. The 53-point win was the biggest in the NBA this season, two points more than the final margin of the 124-73 victory of the Dallas Mavericks over the Los Angeles Clippers, on December 27. The last time an NBA game was decided by more points was on December 9, 2018, when the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 133-57. Toronto hit 53% of their field goals and won for the second time in 15 games to make their mark at 19-30, away from the Eastern Conference playoffs. The guard Gary Trent Jr., returned to shine in the offensive game by scoring 24 points and the English forward Og Anunoby contributed another 21 points that helped the victory of Toronto. Andrew Wiggins accumulated 15 points as the best scorer for the Warriors (23-26), who played without their starters, All-Star point guard Stephen Curry and power forward Draymond Green injured. Jordan Poole and reserve point guard Nico Mannion each scored 10 points for the Golden State team.

BOSTON CELTICS 118 – 102 HOUSTON ROCKETS

Jayson Tatum had 26 points as the leading scorer for the Celtics, who beat the Rockets in a duel between teams with losing marks. Reserve forward Evan Fournier scored 23 points and Jaylen Brown had a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds. They also helped the Celtics triumph (24-25), who broke a two-game losing streak and remain eighth in the Western Conference. For the Rockets, center Christian Wood had a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds as the best scorer. Guard Avery Bradley scored 15 points and forward Kevin Porter Jr. added 11 points as the Rockets’ best scorers (13-35), who lost the third game in a row and has the second worst record in the Western Conference and the League. The Rockets stayed close on the scoreboard from the start of the game despite playing their second straight game without starting point guard John Wall, who continues to have a fluid problem in his left knee.

NEW YORK KNICKS 86 – 99 DALLAS MAVERICKS

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks to victory against the Knicks’ spider web and conquered Madison Square Garden with 26 points. Check the chronicle here.

INDIANA PACERS 97 – 114 CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Miles Bridges achieved a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds that put him in front of the attack of the Hornets, who beat the Pacers at home in Indiana. The Hornets had seven players with double-digit numbers, they were left without two starters and lost Gordon Hayward during the second half of the game after spraining his right foot. Center Cody Zeller, who also came off the bench, contributed 17 points and Terry Rozier reached 15 with the Charlotte team (25-23) that continues to lead in the Southeast Division and fourth in the Eastern Conference. Guard Caris Levert added 16 points as the best scorer for the Pacers (21-26), who lost the third consecutive game and are away from the playoffs. While the reserves, TJ McConnell and Aaron Holiday contributed 13 points each, which also did not prevent defeat, the eighth they suffer in their field at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Domantas Sabonis finished with 8 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists as the best Pacers player in the paint.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 120 – 108 MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

The Grizzlies easily got rid of a few Timberwolves that could not count on their starting point guard, the Spanish Ricky Rubio, suffering from back pain, in a game in which the locals were 25 points ahead in the fourth period . The game’s top scorer was Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (KAT), with 30 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. His teammate Anthony Edwards had 22 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal and 2 blocks. Center Naz Reid also stood out in the Minnesota team with 18 points, while Juancho Hernangómez went to 4 points and 4 rebounds in 16 minutes. Although none of the Memphis players reached 20 points, Jonas Valanciunas stayed at 19 and 11 rebounds. Eight of the 10 players who were on the court in the Grizzlies jersey scored more than 10 points. The scoring contribution of the Memphis bench players was one of the keys to the game. The Grizzlies bench scored 56 points, nearly half of the team’s score. Meanwhile, the Wolves had to be content with 38, of which 18 were from Reid. The rebound was another aspect that decided the game for the Memphis, who obtained 53 to 39 for the Wolves. After the game, Edwards, the number 1 in the 2020 draft and the rookie of the month of March, and Towns acknowledged that Rubio’s absence due to back discomfort, and that he has become the starting point guard for the Wolves due to loss by D’Angelo Russell, it had hurt the team and made it nearly impossible for the Minnesota team to get their first two wins in a row this season. “It has hurt us offensively and defensively,” Towns explained. The Wolves, the last team in the Western Conference, arrived in Memphis with higher morale than usual after defeating the New York Nicks at their New York home on Wednesday, 101-102. For their part, the Grizzlies, the ninth in the Western Conference, needed to improve their statistics, and their confidence, after losing three of the last four games against the Utah Jazz, the best team in the NBA this season.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 103 – 126 ATLANTA HAWKS

Bogdan Bogdanovic contributed 26 points as the leader of the attack for the Hawks, who defeated the decimated Pelicans on the road. The Hawks led the score (54-55) at halftime and scored 37 points in the third quarter, his highest total in that span this season. Kevin Huerter scored 24 points and, in his first game since being acquired by the Hawks, backup Lou Williams scored 19 points, making him a winning factor with the Atlanta team (25-24) that achieved the second consecutive victory. For the Pelicans, the reserve point guard, 19-year-old rookie Kira Lewis Jr., had 21 points as the best scorer, in what was also his best professional record. James Johnson had 16 points and Eric Bledsoe another 14 for the Pelicans (21-27), who have lost two consecutive games and are moving away from the Western Conference playoffs. The Spanish pivot Willy Hernangómez, who came out as a reserve, approached the double-double after adding 9 points and 9 rebounds in 21 minutes of play, by making 4 of 9 field goals and 1 of 2 from the personnel line. The Pelicans played without four starters, including injured Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

UTAH JAZZ 113 – 106 CHICAGO BULLS

Donovan Mitchell had 26 points with the Utah Jazz, who beat the Bulls. For the Jazz it was their 21st consecutive home win, a franchise mark. The Utah team (37-11) won their eighth consecutive game overall despite being outscored 68-40 in the paint.. The French center Rudy Gobert contributed a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds, while the Croatian forward Bojan Bogdanovic scored 18 points as the second and third best scorer for the Jazz, outstanding leaders in the Northwest Division, in the Western Conference and in the league. For the Bulls, power forward Thadeuss Young hit 25 as the leading scorer. Zach LaVine contributed 23 points and Swiss Montenegrin center Nikola Vucevic scored another 16 for the Chicago team. The Bulls (19-28) lost their sixth consecutive game with the new loss suffered against the Jazz.

PHOENIX SUNS 140 – 103 OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Nothing changes in the overwhelming offensive game of the Suns who again had the support of Devin Booker, contributing 32 points against the Thunder to those who beat them, getting their fifth consecutive victory. The Suns built a 30-point lead at the end of the first quarter en route to victory., without later having problems for the rest of the game. The first quarter was won 43-13, which is the team’s largest single-quarter advantage of any game in franchise history. Veteran point guard Chris Paul contributed a double-double of 17 points and 12 assists, which left him again as the game director for the Suns (34-14), who are consolidating leaders in the Pacific Division and second in the Western Conference. While the eaves, Mikal Bridges, and Cameron Johnson, also scored 17 points each, which helped the Suns win., only surpassed in his game and statistics by the Utah Jazz. The French guard, rookie Theo Maledon had 33 points – his best mark as a professional – including five triples, captured five defensive rebounds and distributed three assists as the best of the Thunder (20-28), who lost the fourth game in the last five disputed. Aleksej Pokusevski reached 20 points and Justin Jackson scored 15 points as the third highest scorer for the Thunder, who could never fight for the win.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 109 – 127 MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s great game in Oregon. The Greek player scored his season high, 47 points, to which he added 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 3 blocks, to finish off the Blazers. Giannis’ shooting series was spectacular: 18 of 21, with an excellent 11 of 13 from the personnel line, showing his improvement in that section. In addition to the forward, Jrue Holiday stood out with 22 points and 10 assists. In the Blazers, the best was, again, Damian Lillard, who went to 32 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. CJ McCollum had 18 points, while Carmelo Anthony did not have his best day and stayed at 6, with a horrendous shooting series: 2 of 12, including 2 of 7 in triples. The Bucks are with a 31-17 record, third in the Eastern Conference, while Portland, with a good 29-19, are sixth in the West.

SACRAMENTO KINGS 94 – 115 LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Drummond’s injury on his debut gave Marc back the starting job. The Lakers won, but the Spanish pivot knows that he starts only temporarily. Check the chronicle here.