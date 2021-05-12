Hispano set deadly fire at New York drug center; a child among the victims



Arrested three years after the fire.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

Edward Garcia was arrested and charged with murder and arson in connection with a 2018 fire in The Bronx (NYC) that killed two people, including a 14-year-old boy, said the police.

Garcia, 47, was arrested on Friday and ordered to be held. without bail at his arraignment that night in the Bronx Criminal Court, court documents show.

Garcia’s victims were not the intended targets, according to the criminal complaint. The fatal fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on March 5, 2018, in a ground-floor apartment at 2381 Hoffman Street, killing two second-floor residents: Jordan Conte, 14, and Roberto Archeval Cortez, 41.

The teen was found in the bathtub, authorities said at the time. An accelerant was also found on the kitchen floor of the apartment where the fire started, which according to a police source was frequented by drug users.

The fire spread quickly because first-floor residents left a door open, according to fire officials. “The fire went out into the hallway and met our members right at the front door,” FDNY deputy director Roger Sakowich then tweeted.

Firefighters rescued eight people from the flames. Two women suffered third-degree burns and two firefighters were also injured, according to court documents, the New York Post cited.