Hispano recorded images from inside a tornado in Alabama: “I felt that they were my last minutes”



A house destroyed by tornadoes in Georgia.

Photo: ERIK S. LESSER / EFE

Less than 2 kilometers from your residence in the town of Pelham, Alabama, a Hispanic recorded the emergency situation he experienced from inside one of the tornadoes that have struck that and other states in the southern United States during the past days.

César Villaseñor was surprised by the tornado this Thursday while he was traveling in a truck with his boss.

“We were leaving work, we were going home and with my employer. Everything was clear and I thought that everything had already happened, and no … suddenly, about half a mile from our house, we were going to arrive, suddenly, it starts to rain very ugly, and that the boss better ‘park’ and that’s where everything fell to us, ”the Hispanic told CNN.

“A tree in front of us almost hits us. Another tree fell behind us, ”the worker continued.

The home improvement employee said they did not pay much attention to public notices about the imminence of tornadoes because it is common in the area to be alerted about these phenomena.

“We never thought we were going to get this ugly,” said the Mexican.

“When you see something about a tornado coming, you have to get to a safe home because no one knows what can happen. In a little while your life can go away. That was what I felt were my last minutes ”, confessed the interviewee.

Up to seven tornadoes formed Thursday in Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. One of them killed at least five people in Calhoun County and injured an unknown number of residents.

In the city of Pelham, between 30 and 50 homes were damaged, the network reported.